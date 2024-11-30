Geonix Ushers In A New Era Of Gaming – Introduces 11 Cutting Edge Gaming Peripherals

- Advertisement -

Geonix just enhanced its gaming portfolio with a bevy of new-age Gaming products. The new assortment is mouthwatering in its composition, featuring a variety of exciting features.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director and Co-Founder, Geonix

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director and Co-Founder, Geonix recently said, “The PC gaming industry is set to boom in every direction. Almost all PCs in the future will be ‘game ready’, which means the hardware will ensuring smooth gameplay even for the most demanding games.”

Consumers love gaming peripherals because they are specially designed to reinforce the “gaming feeling”; replete with excitement, exhilaration and happiness. The added colors, enhanced designs, accentuated shapes and advanced mechanics, are all designed to make gaming even more pleasurable. Geonix is fast emerging as a powerhouse in gaming, and the post-Diwali release of 11 new product takes then higher up in the echelon of gaming stalwarts. The newly release products include:

Gaming Combos – named the Cruiser Series Standalone Gaming keyboards – also part of Cruiser Series High Sensitivity Gaming Mice – part of Vigor Series Gaming products with a vintage flavor – part of Vintage Series

These new peripherals, coupled with Geonix’s already popular (hot selling) range of Gaming products will give consumers more choice, and will “complete the circle” for gaming aficionados. Since mid 2023, Geonix has already released a wide gamut of gaming products, such as Curved Monitors, Graphics cards, Computer Cabinets, Laptop Cooling pads and more. The enlarged portfolio is now befitting of a rising powerhouse within the industry.

Each of the new variants are both feature rich and aesthetically appealing. They are premium in quality and undergo advanced quality management during production. Following standardized quality tests, all products have a proven lifespan of millions of clicks or keystrokes. They all come with long warranties and fall under Geonix’s extensive after-sales service policy.

Every model has slightly different features. This is part of Geonix’s overarching strategy to provide greater choice and selection to the gamer (i.e. consumer). Some keyboard models come with metallic chassis, which helps to mount (or hold) the device in place. Others are more compact and light weight. RGB lighting is a favorite among gamers and Geonix upholds this special feature with stunning RGB Lighting in almost all gaming products. The whole range is ergonomically designed, and keyboards are ambidextrous. The Dealer Community has already showed great interest in new products and booking starting as soon as stocks were released. Other advanced gaming products are being contemplated. Geonix has a knack for introducing contemporary and original products in the Indian marketplace.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

