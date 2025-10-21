Geonix Strengthens Focus on Eastern India with Impactful Presence at the 2025 Edition of Compass Conclave

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the national IT Hardware Brand, underscored its commitment to eastern India with a strong presence in Compass Conclave last month. Geonix was Gold Sponsor at the event with the largest available stall. The event gave Geonix a chance to showcase its latest products to the ICT fraternity of the East. Held at the magnificent ITC Royal Bengal, widely considered one of the most luxurious hotels in Kolkata, the 2025 Edition of Compass Conclave may go down in history as one of the grandest events ever hosted in Eastern India, for this industry.

Director & Co-Founder of Geonix, Mr. Gaurav Jain

In an interaction with our correspondent at the event, Director & Co-Founder of Geonix, Mr. Gaurav Jain explained, “We are proud to be back in Kolkata for the Compass Conclave as a Gold Sponsor. This conclave is designed to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and chart the future of the ICT industry in Eastern India; we feel it has surely accomplished those milestones. Witnessing the sheer scale, energy and grandeur of the event is also truly inspiring. We should have more industry conclaves of this magnitude, to shape the future collectively.”

A number of new products were showcased at the event — some were pre-launch models, while others are scheduled to be launched in the weeks following the event. On display at the Geonix stall was its new range of projectors which contains 2 portable and 2 stationary models. The upcoming range of Geonix Mobility products, which are part of a new business vertical (arm), was also showcase to the public for the first time; and will be launch soon. Special offers were given for the benefit of local channel partners.

The landmark event included an unprecedented gathering of the region’s most influential channel partners, as well as ICT entrepreneurs, industry leaders, systems integrators and solution providers. Industry members came not only from Kolkata but also North Bengal, Assam, Orissa and the North East. Through this major B2B platform, the Geonix team reemphasized their commitment to the East India, and especially to West Bengal. They welcomed new business alliances and associations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 205