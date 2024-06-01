Geonix premium partners enjoy splendid Goa Trip

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the quintessential dealer’s brand organized a major trip to Goa last month, for their best performing top 100 channel partners, across India. Christened the Geonix Victor’s trip; the 4-day extravaganza included several attractions, much enjoyed and lauded by travellers (i.e. awardees). To qualify for this rewarding Goa trip, registered partners worked towards their target well in advance, and a respectable number of partners accomplished targets. The Geonix head office had meticulously planned each day’s activities from start to finish.

On Day 1, guests arrived at Geonix’s chosen seaside resort in Candolim Beach from multiple airport hubs across the country. This included Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Kochi, Raipur, Guwahati and others. In the evening, guests visited the entrancing AfterLyf night club in Panjim. Its was a groovy night, featuring the dazzling lights of a celebrated discotheque, splendid music, popular DJ, wild dance moves and great snifters.

The 1st half of Day 2 featured a lovely city tour, where guests got to experience Goa’s distinctive heritage and culture. Later, the posse spent a quality afternoon exploring Goa’s famous Aguada Fort, and had a gala time at the popular Snow Park.

The Geonix victor’s trip reached its crescendo later in the day, when the group visited India’s most famous Casino, Deltin Royale. Geonix partners vociferously expressed their appreciation for a joyous evening, and commended the hosts for such fine taste and attention to detail. The “Casino on Cruise ship” experience is always exciting, no matter how many times you visit. There were many attractions onboard, including live concerts, gourmet dinner and various games.

Fun and amusement reached a zenith on Day 3 when the group went to Grand island to enjoy 7 types of water sports. The outing included a thrilling boat ride through the back waters of Goa’s famous grand island where water sports took place including snorkelling, jet skiing, banana boat riding, tube riding and others. Parasailing took place in the high seas off Baina Beach. Day 4 was declared a free day, where guests could spend time to buy souvenirs do shopping and enjoy, Goa’s heritage.

Following the success of the Goa Victor’s Trip, Geonix has declared another trip to an international destination, possibly in December with pre-registrations having commenced in May 2024. In the Goa trip the food served was excellent, all bookings ware made in advance, and the best hotel suites were reserved for guests. Guests were delighted to find gift hampers in their private suites.

Both Director’s of Geonix, Gaurav Jain and Saurabh Jain, were part of the trip and ensured the best experience for all. Senior members of Geonix were also present.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Geonix

Upon returning to Delhi, Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director, Geonix informed the press, “we graciously thank our partners for coming on this 4-day trip with us and for meeting their targets. There will be many more Geonix Victor’s trips in the future. Geonix reasserts its commitment to its premium partners and to the entire ICT fraternity”. To this, Director Saurabh Jain added, “100 premium partners qualified this time. We hope the count will double for the next Geonix Victor’s Trip”.

