Geonix – Pioneering Technology for a Decade – Products, Expansion, and Future Innovations

In an exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Saurabh Dey, Marketing Head, GEONIX shared his ideas, views, prospects, product portfolio, and the scope of launching innovative technology in the future.

Could you provide us with a brief overview of GEONIX?

GEONIX is a 10-year-old company that initiated its operations in India back in 2013. Over the years, we’ve experienced rapid growth and have successfully sold over 10 million products. We’ve evolved into a national player with a presence in all states and Union Territories. Our headquarters is located in Delhi’s Okhla, and we have a corporate office in Nehru Place, which is a key IT hardware hub in India. Our product range is extensive, covering various categories.

Kindly provide a brief overview of the diverse products GEONIX offers.

We’ve been focusing on highlighting our surveillance and security products, including our latest offerings: Wi-Fi cameras with dual lenses. These cameras come equipped with the GEONOX app, downloadable on both Android and iOS platforms. Additionally, we have a range of purpose-built surveillance hard drives for enhanced security. Our product portfolio also includes a gaming range with graphic cards ranging from 1GB to 4GB, a thin client for shared processing power, and a series of monitors ranging from 15 to 24 inches, featuring borderless displays and true IPS panels.

What exciting products can we expect from GEONIX shortly?

We are gearing up to launch a new product – a 5G SIM-supported router. It’s part of our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to our customers. Importantly, all our products come with substantial warranties, ranging from one to five years.

Are there any recent product launches that you’d like to highlight?

We are planning a significant expansion in our Wi-Fi camera range. Our focus is on introducing advanced technology, improved storage devices, and enhancements to our monitor models. At GEONIX, our goal is to cover all computer components and introduce them to the market.

What new technologies is GEONIX currently working on?

Staying at the cutting edge of technology is a priority for us. We take pride in being pioneers in various technologies, and our in-house R&D department is continuously exploring new possibilities. Given the global data explosion, we aim to contribute by developing high-capacity storage devices. Our SSDs and HDDs are already among the top sellers, and we plan to increase storage capacity further. We’re even exploring emerging technologies, such as storing data on DNA.

Considering your significant presence in the Indian market, could you elaborate on GEONIX’s position and plans?

We’ve established ourselves as a national player in a relatively short span, reaching major cities and states across the country. Currently, we operate 65 service centers, emphasizing the importance of service in our business. Looking ahead, our goal is to double the number of service centers by the end of 2024, exceeding 100 to 120 centers.

What message would you like to convey to your customers and the broader audience?

In this age of technology, I encourage everyone to explore and adopt technology to the maximum. Numerous studies have shown that AI is a net positive, creating jobs rather than eliminating them. Embrace technology, don’t be afraid of it; use it to make your life easier and take full advantage of its benefits.

