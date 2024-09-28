Geonix Partners Enjoy Phuket Extravaganza

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the national IT hardware and consumer electronics brand, recently rewarded their best performing partners, with a 4-day retreat to Phuket Island, one of Asia’s most preferred holiday destinations.

Nearly 100 distributors qualified for the trip, after accomplishing their targets, over a four-month period; thus being affectionally referred to as “Geonix Victors”. Indeed, some parties even managed to double or triple their targets. Winners emerged from all parts of the country (all four zones), albeit the greatest concentration was from the NCR region. Geonix is popular in the industry for dealer gratification, and is cherished by the ICT fraternity as being the quintessential “Dealer’s brand”. Having already become a pioneer, in well-orchestrated dealer conventions, Geonix has now earned a reputation for immaculately managed reward programs, catering to its constantly burgeoning channel base.

The 4-day exotic retreat included a fun-filled itinerary and featured many memorable highlights, such as:

Luxury Resort Stay Brisk City Tour Rooftop Pool Party Exotic dance performances White water rafting near Phang Na Bay Full body Thai massage Yacht cruise around islands of Andaman Sea Nightclub experience in private setting Ravishing Russian dance performances

Guests also had sufficient free time to shop for souvenirs and enjoy the famous Patong Beach promenade. The Geonix team managed all airport transfers and the elaborate tour itinerary, without any hiccups. The ICT trading community (as a whole) commended Geonix for their efforts, and provided many positive testimonies after return. Mr. Rattan Gupta, a Geonix distributor from Karnataka, said, “This was one of the best trips ever, and I have been on many trips before, across the world. Kudos to the Geonix Team”.

Mr. Manas Taluka, a Geonix distributor from Telangana remarked, “Geonix always goes the extra mile for their guests; it is heartening to see their attention to detail”. To this, another Geonix Victor, Mr Hemant Gupta from Mumbai added, “excellent selection of attractions, adventurous rides and a very convivial atmosphere”.

Mr. Ratnesh Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh, echoed some of the same sentiments as the rest of the cohort, by saying “The trip was thoroughly enjoyable. Attention to culinary detail must also be commended. I’m a vegetarian, and often when traveling overseas you cannot find suitable food. However, Geonix ensured that we got tasty Indian food on all days, and every eatery has a special Jain counter; very thoughtful”.

Geonix also took a small session to unveil some of its latest offerings, including a new range of gaming peripherals and accessories. They also showed teaser-reels about a new range of ‘Home Cinema Projectors’, which is expected to hit the market sometime around Christmas. Geonix is a rising star in the IT hardware sub-sector, and its partner base has been constantly burgeoning, under the leadership of dynamic young entrepreneurs, Gaurav Jain and Saurabh Jain.

