Geonix partners enjoy a Memorable Mountain Getaway with Families

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The Geonix team curated an exquisite Dharamshala retreat for its scheme achievers from across India. This marked a special milestone, as for the very first time, Geonix partners celebrated their shared success alongside their families. Spouses and children were warmly welcomed to be part of this memorable 4-day mountain getaway. Guests experienced luxurious stays at premium properties, offering breathtaking views of the snow-clad Dhauladhar range.

An exceptional itinerary was thoughtfully curated by the Geonix team, blending cultural, heritage, and adventure experiences—together creating meaningful moments of connection, celebration, and lasting memories.

Parties qualified from all 4 zones, and guests came from far away locations including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and many others. Geonix has cemented its place as the quintessential Dealer’s Brand and this Himachal escapade, in the company of family and friends, is testament to Geonix unfettering commitment to its partner base. Post event polling showed near unanimous praise for Geonix’s care towards the dealer fraternity and exceptional attention to detail.

A premium partner from Delhi (who wishes to remain anonymous) gave full marks to Geonix after returning from the trip, by saying “with its mix of adventure, culture, shopping, and excellent hospitality from Geonix”, this has been a highly memorable trip.

Every day featured curated sightseeing trips, covering key attractions such as the Dalai Lama Temple Complex, Kangra Fort, Norbulingka Institute, HPCA Cricket Stadium, Naddi View Point, the cable car ride, and the Tibetan Market for shopping. Each evening concluded with a grand Gala Dinner and live entertainment, creating a celebratory atmosphere for all guests.

A special Kids Zone was also created with expert handlers, where children enjoyed their own fun-filled activities, including a kids’ movie screening and engaging games.

Since Himachal Pradesh is known as the “Fruit Basket of India,” Geonix ensured an excellent variety of fresh fruits during breakfast and incorporated fruit-based elements into the cuisine, including popular fruity cocktails such as Appletini and Mai Tai.

This marked the first-ever Geonix retreat to warmly welcome families, where distributors attended alongside their better halves. The initiative was met with overwhelming appreciation, as the ladies (spouses) were particularly delighted by the thoughtful care of Geonix.

During the event, the Geonix team also took the opportunity to showcase a selection of its latest products, along with teaser presentations of upcoming launches planned for the first quarter of the new Financial Year.Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director shared the company’s ambitious vision for the future, outlining key growth plans and strategic direction. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to all partners, acknowledging their pivotal role in Geonix’s journey and success—especially as the brand approaches its significant 10th anniversary milestone this November.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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