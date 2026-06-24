Geonix Participates in a Co-Sponsored Mega Meet of Over 1000 Attendees at Surat

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Geonix participated as a co-sponsor at MILAP, a mega industry event jointly organized by the Surat Computer Association (SCA) and Gujarat’s FITAG. Held on a grand scale, the event witnessed participation from more than 1000 attendees, including over 350 ICT business leaders who attended along with their spouses and children, making it a vibrant family-oriented gathering for the technology community. Geonix enjoyed significant talk-time and were well received by all Association members.

In partnership with its steadfast regional associate, Accrotech, Geonix showcased an expansive product display featuring its latest innovations across IT hardware, mobility solutions, and consumer electronics. The Geonix stall attracted significant attention throughout the event, providing partners and visitors an opportunity to experience the brand’s newest technologies and interact directly with the team.

Over 350 IT channel partners got a chance to see the latest products from Geonix, and gain knowledge about exciting new technologies. Featuring at the event was Geonix’s new Portable Monitors, ultra-modern mobility products, gaming cabinets, peripherals, lifestyle products and many others. Geonix announced that many more variants are expected soon, designed for the mid-to-upper tier segment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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