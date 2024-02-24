Geonix now a major force in Gujarat – Holds 3 major back-to-back events traversing state

- Advertisement - -

Geonix is now rapidly spreading its network in the promising state of Gujarat. This month Geonix reinstated its commitment to the vibrant Gujarat market with three major Brand awareness events in the State, held back-to-back. First there was the impressive Geonix Pavilion at Rajkot, followed by an even larger Pavillion at the SITA IT Expo in the Diamond City (Surat). Then, a fortnight later, Geonix lent its patronage as “Main Sponsor”, for the Patan Association Cricket extravaganza, held in Patan (North Gujarat), just 125 Kms from the capital Ahmedabad.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director, Geonix

Following the third event in Patan, Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director, Geonix informed the press, “Gujarat one of India’s most prosperous states, having a per-capita GDP significantly above the national average. Tbehere is considerable demand for our prodcuts across the state, and so we are open to many dealer alliances currently. I am confident these 3 events within 1 month underscores our affection for our partners and consumers in every corner of vibrant Gujarat.”

With these initiatives in the West, South and North of the State, Geonix was able to reach-out and connect with the ICT dealer fraternity in all parts of Gujarat, a State which has the highest industrial output in the country and leads in diverse industrial sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, dairy, drugs and pharmaceuticals, gems & jewellery, cement and ceramics.

Mr. Rushikesh Soni, President of Patan Computer Merchant Association also expressed, “We thank Geonix for being such a good sponsor and for adding so much value to our event. Patan salutes the Geonix family. We hope they sponsor every year,” Gifts were given by Geonix to all participants, who are mostly dealers.

The Rajot Expo and Surat Expo gave Geonix a platform to showcase its entire product range, which is now significantly large and diverse. Thousands of visitors appreciated the Geonix portfolio and many new dealer associations were made. New products were launched at these events, including (but not limited to), 3 new WiFi Cameras and 2 new exciting Monitor variants.

At Surat, Dealers from all surround cities visited the Geonix Stall. This included Vapi, Daman, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, and even Baroda. One Regional distributor, Mr. Hiren from Surat, expressed “We are proud and pleased that Geonix is now making such a committed foray into the lucrative Gujarat Market. There great events back to back, reinforced Geonix’s steadfastness towards its client base in Gujarat, which is literally growing everyday.”

In the second half of 2024, Geonix may conduct its nationally popular Dealer Convention, called “Geonix Techbond”, in Ahmedabad. Currently Geonix is also expanding its Service Center ecosystem in the state, helping to serve its burgeoning Dealer base.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.