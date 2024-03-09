Geonix now a major force in Chhattisgarh – Conducts major IT Dealer Convention in Raipur

- Advertisement -

Geonix is making a strong foray into the rapidly growing Chhattisgarh market. This week, Geonix held a major Dealer Convention in Raipur city, featuring over 150 IT Dealers, Retailers, Systems Integrators and consultants, who came from every part of the state. In particular, IT Business Executives from Raipur’s main hub, Millennium Plaza, thronged to the extravagant event.

At the convention, Geonix launched multiple new ICT products for the region, within important sub-categories such as surveillance, networking, IT peripherals, computer gaming, sound systems and consumer electronics. Geonix unveiled its upcoming surveillance cameras which includes a Dual-Lens WiFi Camera, a 4G Sim-based PTZ camera with color night vision, and a 4G Dome camera. Speakers entered into technological deep-dive into various products.

A special series of PoE switches were also announced, which could be a game changer, as there is a fast-developing trend towards PoE enabled devices. Geonix also unveiled a new series of Gaming devices expected to arrive in all markets nationally in April or May; this includes a range of highly-functional and aesthetic Gaming Cabinets.

The President, Secretary and Treasurer of Chhattisgarh IT Association were present and received special mementos. A unique knowledge session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also held, for the edification of IT dealers. This was followed by discussions about contemporary new technologies, and consumer trends in the IT space.

Locally based Branch Manager, Niranjan Sethi, told the press, “Our products are relevant for various consumer needs, and highly affordable. Geonix has set ambitious targets to expand its consumer base and dealer ecosystem in the state”. At the convention, Geonix announced their plans to open more after-sales service centers in the state to ensure better consumer satisfaction. Office bearers from the Delhi HO also expressed the desire to invest in CSR activities and social causes, such as conducting computer based technical training programs for tribals (through multiple NGOs), and donating Geonix branded computers to institutions for the underprivileged.

Immediately following the event, prominent businessman and Geonix Distributor, Sumit Dhameja, expressed “On behalf of the entire ICT fraternity of the region, I laud Geonix’s efforts. We express our appreciation for conducting such a grand convention in Chhattisgarh – which was informative, enjoyable, and beneficial from a businessman’s perspective.

To this another Distributor, Shashi from Digital House said, “I think its only a matter of time when Geonix becomes the leader in our State. Kudos to the entire Geonix family for conducting a marvelous event, which contained both, a Technological symposium, and entertainment.”

Geonix Dealer Conventions have become nationally popular due to its pomp, grandeur and fine orchestration. It is now a benchmark for all Brands to emulate. Special offers were announced including a bumper offer. The event gave IT businessmen a chance to see and experience the entire range of Geonix products, which is now considerably large and multifarious. Several mementos of appreciation were handed during the ‘Award Night Segment’. Each awardee expressed their commitment to Geonix in the future.

Geonix now has 2 fully functional service centers in the State of Chhattisgarh – in Raipur and Bilaspur respectively (with plans for a 3rd in Bhilai). Geonix also provides unique reverse pickup facility for locations which are far from any accessible Service Center (beyond 40 KMS radius). During the convention, Geonix office bearers announced the intent to widen the after-sales network in the state and announced that they are open to strategic partnerships with after-sales service providers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

