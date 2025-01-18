Geonix’ New-Age Ultra-Slim, Lightweight, Highly Portable 15.6” Monitor

- Advertisement -

Geonix, a prominent IT Hardware Brand, has introduced an exciting new-age device – 15.6” Portable Monitor. This product is ultra-slim, lightweight, highly portable and has a wide range of contemporary features. Meticulously designed for the need and convenience of modern-day professionals, who need to multitask and travel extensively, Geonix’s Portable monitor weighs only 0.9Kgs. The device can fit in almost all laptop bags, briefcases and satchels. This product line can be seamlessly connected to all types of laptops, tablets, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, Nintendo Wii/Switch, Raspberry Pi and some mobile phones (if compatible). Cellphones should have full-functioned USB-C port to work.The device should preferably have Thunderbolt 3/4 port or support DP Alt Mode.

This device effectively becomes a second monitor for your laptop, designed to improve your work efficiency. Seamlessly switch between panels, and use either orientation as per need (horizontal or vertical). It’s an excellent choice for on-the-go presentations, especially when the audience includes a small group. It can also help in various academic uses and the Geonix team contends that it would become a popular ‘carry along to campus’ product, in 2025.

Geonix’s new 15.6” portable monitor has anauthentic IPS panel, allowing a very wide viewing angle (about 1780), and a versatile tilt angle of 600 or so. With Full HD resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate and100%+ sRGB color gamut, this device has proven to be suitable for gaming and content creation applications as well. Visuals look so vivid and colors are excellent, irrespective of the nature of the content.After testing, we have found that the monitor delivers first-rate picture quality, vibrant colors and crisp details. Dual inbuilt speakers add to the fun and usefulness. A convenient and durable kickstand adds to the functionality, and enhances the aesthetic appeal. With such a rich repertoire of features, Geonix vouches that the portable monitor genre will grow exponentially in India soon.

Apart from presentations, you can use the Type-C or Mini-HDMI cables, included in-the-box, to play games, watch videos, see photos, and for myriad other purposes. No apps, drivers or downloads needed; this is a complete plug-n-play solution. Being a convenient ‘external monitor,’ this device from Geonixhas successfully connected with popular devices likeMacBook, Windows Laptop, Chromebook, Lenovo Tablets and iPhones. A minimal 5V2A power source will suffice. So, a laptop running from its internal battery has sufficient powering capacity, and even a powerbank will suffice. Additional power source is not needed. Product is anti-glare, anti-flicker and emits less blue Light. People can work and entertain themselves simultaneously, using this contemporary (and fashionable) device.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 138