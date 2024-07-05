Geonix mesmerizes Mumbai – Conducts two major conventions for IT Dealers across MMR

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the national IT hardware and Consumer Electronics brand, held two major dealer conventions in Mumbai last month (referred to as ‘GeonixTechbond’). This is part of a larger ongoing roadshow commenced by Geonix this year, to better bond with the ICT fraternity across the country, and showcase their wide range of products. The recent ‘Twin’ Techbonds attracted distributors, dealers, retailers and systems integrators, from all parts of the greater Mumbai metropolitan area. Guests thronged the venue, coming from various suburbs including Andheri, Grant Road, Bandra, Malad, Vashi, Dombivili, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Airoli, and others.

Over 350 channel partners got a chance to see the latest products from Geonix, and gain knowledge about exciting new technologies. Debuting at the event was Geonix’s new Curved Gaming Monitors, ultra-moderngaming cabinets and gaming peripherals. Geonix announced that many more variants are expected soon, designed for the mid-to-upper tier gaming segment.

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix

At the meet, Geonix announced that its market share has been constantly growing, and it hopes to reach pole position within 2 years. Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix, affirmed the company’s steadfast commitment towards the state, by saying, “Maharashtra is an important market for us and we are highly committed to our dealer network here. More Service Centers are planned, and more Marketing & Sales support will be provided”.

Geonix introduced special offers for its Maharashtra Dealer base, and committed both training and guidance, to those dealers joining the channel network for the first time. Various novel products were showcased – including WiFi cameras, WiFi routers, memory cards, storage devices, thin clients, LED monitors, gaming computer cabinets and many modern IT peripherals & accessories. The center of attraction during the events was the new range of Curved Monitors, which offer “true immersive experience” and are primed for Gaming. The new family of Gaming cabinets (called X10, X20 and X30), was also on display and attracted rave reviews.

The opening of additional Geonix Services centers was declared, to facilitate better after-sales service for regional customers. As Mumbai is the financial nerve center of India, a special ‘Knowledge Session’ was held about India’s Economic Outlook in FY24-25. This session was held by eminent Economist and researcher, Prof Bipin Deokar.

Immediately following the event, prominent businessman and Geonix Distributor from Malad, Mr. Jignesh Mehta (Jini Infotech) expressed, “On behalf of the entire ICT community of MMC, I laud the efforts of Geonix. We express our appreciation for conducting two grand conventions in Mumbai – which was informative, enjoyable, and beneficial from a businessman’s perspective. To this, another distributor from Lamington Road, Jayanti of Om Shakti added, “I think it’s only a matter of time when Geonix becomes the leader in Mumbai. Kudos to the entire Geonix family for conducting a marvelous event, containing both, a Technological symposium and entertainment.”

Geonix Dealer Conventions have become nationally popular due to its pomp, grandeur and fine orchestration. It is now a benchmark for all Brands to emulate. Special offers were announced including a bumper offer. The event gave IT businessmen a chance to see and experience the entire range of Geonix products, which is now considerably large and multifarious. Several mementos of appreciation were handed during the ‘Award Night Segment’. Each awardee expressed their commitment to Geonix in the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

