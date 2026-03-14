Geonix mesmerizes Haryana State; Conducts major Dealers Convention on Rohtak

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Geonix, the national IT hardware and Consumer Electronics brand, held a major Dealers Convention in Rohtak, for its Channel Network in Haryana State. Held in partnership with its prime Distributor in the region, Sai Security Systems, the event was conducted in grand scale and was among the largest conventions held in Rohtak City.

This is part of a larger ongoing roadshow commenced by Geonix this year, to better bond with the ICT fraternity across the country, and showcase their wide range of products. Over 100 channel partners got a chance to see the latest products from Geonix, and gain knowledge about exciting new technologies. Featuring at the event was Geonix’s new Portable Monitors, ultra-modern mobility products, gaming cabinets, peripherals, lifestyle products and many others. Geonix announced that many more variants are expected soon, designed for the mid-to-upper tier segment.

The new range of Full GIGA PoE Switches from Geonix featured prominently at the convention, as Sai Security and several participants specialize in the surveillance genre. Among other things, Full Giga will empower you to enjoy seamless streaming of high-definition video content (4K and 8K) without buffering. You can also enjoy Lag-free online gaming and immersive experiences like AR and VR are will also be within reach, due to Full Giga. However, what is most relevant for Geonix and its Channel Partner is the other ‘cousin technology’ – Power over Ethernet. The new range of PoE switches from Geonix embodies the essence of Full Giga – as it ensures faster data transfer and lower latency. Geonix has been watching the PoE market for quite some time, and predict that 2026 is the year when PoE switches truly gain mass popularity in India.

At the convention Geonix underscored its commitment to the state. The opening of additional Geonix Services centers was declared, to facilitate better after-sales service for regional customers. The Techbonds attracted dealers and retailers, attached to Sai Security Systems, from all parts of Rohtak, as well as surround areas like Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Jind and Sonipat. Both Geonix and Sai Security see considerable potential in the Haryana market. Once a member of India’s green revolution, Haryana today has a mixed economy where services lead, manufacturing is very strong, and agriculture remains productive, making it one of the most economically vibrant states in northern India. Geonix’s partner network is poised to leverage this growth.

Sai Security announced a special limited-time offer, and Geonix announced their unique ongoing offers for Bali Trip and Himachal Trip. The event gave IT businessmen a chance to see and experience the entire range of Geonix products, which is now considerably large and multifarious. Several mementos of appreciation were handed to best performers during the ‘Award Night Segment’.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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