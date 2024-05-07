Geonix mesmerizes Haryana IT Dealers – Conducts major state-wide dealer’s convention in Hisar

- Advertisement -

Geonix held a major dealer convention in Hisar this month, for the ICT fraternity of the state. Distributors, dealers, retailers and systems integrators, thronged the venue, coming from various cities, including Sirsa, Fathehbad, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi Barwala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and others.

Over 250 channel partners got a chance to see the latest products from Geonix, and gain knowledge about exciting new technologies. Debuting at the event was Geonix’s new Gaming series called Torii. The ultra-modern Torii series currently includes new-age 4K Curved Monitors, gaming peripherals and gaming cabinets. So, there will be many more variants, all designed for the mid-to-upper tier gaming segment.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Geonix

At the meet, Geonix announced that its market share has been constantly growing, and it hopes to reach pole position within 2 years. Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Geonix, affirmed the company’s stanchness towards Haryana before the gathering, by saying “Haryana is an important market for us and we are highly committed to our dealer network here. More Service Centers are planned, and more Marketing & Sales support will be provided”.

Geonix introduced special offers for its Haryana Dealer base, and committed both training and guidance, to those dealers joining the channel network for the first time. Other novel products showcased included Wi-Fi-cameras, memory cards, storage devices, thin clients, gaming computer cabinets and modern IT accessories. The opening of additional Geonix Services centers was declared, to facilitate better after-sales service for regional customers. A special ‘Knowledge Session’ was held on AI driven technologies; and a dialogue ensued about the future mélange of AI-centric Hardware and Software (an unmistakable development).

Immediately following the event, prominent businessman and Geonix Distributor from Rohtak, Karan Tayal of Anil Zone, expressed “On behalf of the entire ICT fraternity of the region, I laud Geonix’s efforts. We express our appreciation for conducting such a grand convention in Haryana – which was informative, enjoyable, and beneficial from a businessman’s perspective. To this, another partner, Mr. Manoj Saini of Samadhan Computer said, “I think it’s only a matter of time when Geonix becomes the leader in our State. Kudos to the entire Geonix family for conducting a marvelous event, which contained both, a Technological symposium, and entertainment.”

Geonix Dealer Conventions have become nationally popular due to its pomp, grandeur and fine orchestration. It is now a benchmark for all Brands to emulate. Special offers were announced including a bumper offer. The event gave IT businessmen a chance to see and experience the entire range of Geonix products, which is now considerably large and multifarious. Several mementos of appreciation were handed during the ‘Award Night Segment’. Each awardee expressed their commitment to Geonix in the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

