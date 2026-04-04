Geonix Marks 10 Years with Strong Growth, Expanding Portfolio, and Nationwide Presence in India

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Geonix, founded in 2016, has rapidly emerged as a trusted, fast-growing brand delivering innovative IT hardware and peripherals across India’s dynamic technology landscape. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Saurabh Dey, Marketing Head, Geonix International, shares insights on growth, innovation, product expansion, and future roadmap.

Please tell us about Geonix and your product portfolio.

Geonix is a national IT hardware and consumer electronics brand with a diverse and rapidly expanding portfolio. We currently offer over 250 SKUs, covering a wide spectrum of consumer peripherals and components, which have been our core strength since inception. Over the years, we have strategically diversified into surveillance solutions, lifestyle products, and a growing range of mobility devices. Our focus has always been to deliver reliable, value-driven products that cater to evolving consumer and business needs across India.

How was your performance in 2025, and what are your expectations for 2026?

We are proud to share that 2025–26 has been one of our most successful years. As Geonix completes 10 years as a brand in 2026, this milestone year becomes even more special. We achieved approximately 12% growth in annual revenue, driven by strong demand, product expansion, and deeper market penetration. Our entry and growth in surveillance and mobility segments have significantly contributed to this success.

Looking ahead to 2026, we aim to build on this momentum by further strengthening our product portfolio, expanding distribution, and enhancing our brand presence. Innovation, affordability, and customer-centricity will continue to guide our strategy.

Geonix has achieved a significant milestone in terms of market presence. Could you elaborate?

One of our proudest achievements in 2025 was becoming a truly national brand. Today, Geonix has a presence across all states and Union Territories of India. This widespread reach reflects our strong distribution network, channel partnerships, and the trust we have built among customers and partners over the years. It is a testament to our consistent efforts toward accessibility and service excellence.

How do you view your association with NCN?

Our association with NCN has been extremely valuable. NCN has been a strong supporter in our growth journey and has consistently provided a platform to showcase our innovations and achievements. We consider NCN more as a partner than just a media platform. As one of their key advertisers, we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship and growing together in the years ahead.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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