GEONIX launches GWF to expand CSR & Philanthropic Activities

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Geonix, one of India’s leading national IT hardware brands, has announced the launch of its dedicated philanthropic arm, the Geonix Welfare Foundation (GWF).

For years, Geonix has actively supported various social causes and community welfare initiatives. With the formal establishment of the Geonix Welfare Foundation, the company aims to further strengthen its commitment to creating a meaningful and lasting impact on society.

The Foundation will focus on a broad range of social welfare initiatives, including but not limited to:

Computer donations for underprivileged students and educational institutions

Technology support for orphanages and schools serving disadvantaged communities

Assistance to community kitchens and food distribution programs

Support for women’s shelters and rehabilitation centers

Environmental protection and sustainability initiatives

Cow protection and animal welfare programs

Community development and empowerment projects

As a technology company, Geonix believes that access to technology can be a powerful tool for education, empowerment, and economic opportunity. Consequently, computer and technology donations will remain the Foundation’s core focus area.

With this initiative, Geonix is emerging as a pioneer within the IT hardware industry in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), setting an example for businesses across sectors to contribute meaningfully toward social development. The company hopes its efforts will inspire hundreds of organizations to embrace a culture of giving back and creating shared value for society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Kumar Jain and Anita Jain, Chairpersons of Geonix Welfare Foundation, reiterated their belief in responsible business practices and the importance of the Triple Bottom Line—People, Planet, and Profit. They emphasized that modern consumers increasingly prefer brands that demonstrate genuine social responsibility and make a positive contribution to society beyond commercial success.

“The success of any business should ultimately be measured not only by financial performance but also by the positive impact it creates for communities and the environment. Through the Geonix Welfare Foundation, we aim to contribute towards a more inclusive, empowered, and sustainable future,” stated Mr. Girish Kumar Jain.

The launch of the Geonix Welfare Foundation marks another significant milestone in Geonix’s journey as a socially conscious organization committed to leveraging technology and resources for the greater good.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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