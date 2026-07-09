Geonix Hosts Major Dealer Convention in North Delhi

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Geonix, the national IT hardware brand headquartered in Delhi, recently conducted a major dealer convention in North Delhi, reaffirming its strong commitment to the dealer fraternity across the Delhi region. The event witnessed participation from over 150 dealers representing various ICT verticals, including computer peripherals, computer components, surveillance products, toner aftermarket segment, new-age mobility hardware, and consumer electronics. Held at a premium venue, the mega convention was spearheaded by Geonix’s leading distributors across North, North-West, and West Delhi, including Jai Ambe International, BK Computers, Gateway Computers, Mahajan, RA Retails, and others.

During the convention, Geonix showcased its latest range of PC cabinets, gaming cabinets, and its advanced line-up of new-age surveillance PoE switches. The brand also introduced its expanding range of mobility products, highlighting the growing convergence between IT and mobility into one common business segment. Geonix further displayed its new sound solutions, including AudicleSeries, which drew strong interest from channel partners. The company’s marketing and sales teams were present throughout the event to interact with dealers, answer queries, share product knowledge, and discuss emerging technologies.

The convention also featured special trade offers, exciting reward opportunities, and a chance for partners to win premium cabin trolley bags. Top-performing dealers from the region were felicitated with mementos in recognition of their outstanding contribution.

Since entering the mobility segment, Geonix has achieved remarkable traction and has already established a strong connection with mobile retailers across the North Zone. Known as the quintessential dealer’s brand, Geonix continues to strengthen its bond with the channel through consistent engagement, innovative products, and partner-focused growth initiatives.This August, Geonix is sending its top-performing distributors on an exclusive, action-packed trip to Bali. The incentive highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to recognizing high performance and investing heavily in its partner network.

Geonix’s new gaming cabinets were prominently displayed, featuring attractive designs, vibrant colors, and a host of modern features. Product managers from each vertical were present, sharing valuable market insights and practical pointers with the guests.

Geonix will mark its 10th anniversary this November and is currently promoting its 10th Year Celebrations across all brand communications. As part of this milestone campaign, the company has incorporated the 10-year celebration theme across its product packaging, literature, presentations, and promotional materials. Through this initiative, Geonix is also expressing heartfelt gratitude to the members of its dealer fraternity, who have been an integral part of the Geonix ecosystem for many years. Their continued loyalty, support, and contribution have played a significant role in helping the company grow, expand, and achieve success across the Indian IT hardware market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

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