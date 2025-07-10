Geonix Empowers Differently-Abled Youth through Computer Donations

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the fast-rising IT hardware brand, has long been a champion of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Continuing its commitment to social upliftment, the Geonix team recently donated computers to Deep Ashram, a charitable shelter dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of differently-abled boys and young men.

Home to 83 differently-abled residents aged between 10 and 30, Deep Ashram provides shelter and support for individuals with physical and mental challenges, with cognitive abilities ranging from 20% to 70%. Those with higher cognitive functioning (above 40%) can now benefit from technical training and digital exposure through the newly established Geonix Computer Lab. The lab was set up and inaugurated by the Geonix team and heads of the missionary, who also jointly conducted a basic computer training session during the visit. The Geonix donated computer lab will help youngsters with disabilities work towards high-school or college readiness.

This collaborative effort between the Geonix team and the missionaries of Deep Ashram is aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating young individuals with mild intellectual disabilities through technical education and skill development. The computer donation drive is part of Geonix’s broader, year-round CSR mission, which includes:

Computer donations & digital training for the underprivileged

Computer donations & digital training to Women’s Shelters

Blood donation camps

Community kitchens

Blanket Donations

Tree plantation drives, and more.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Geonix

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director of Geonix, told the press after the donation event, “Most people with disabilities are generally resourceful and creative in one way or another. It’s heartening to see raised awareness about the plight of differently abled people, thanks to the recent comedy-drama film Sitaare Zameen Par. The Geonix family is committed to technical empowerment of the needy.”

Among ICT brands in India, Geonix stands out for its deep-rooted commitment to social impact, consistently working towards community well-being and sustainable development. By empowering marginalized sections of society through technology, Geonix continues to embody the true spirit of giving back.

