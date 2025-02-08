Geonix emerges as a major force in Kerala

- Advertisement -

Geonix, the national IT Hardware brand, headquartered in Delhi has been making a strong foray into the lucrative Kerala market. Along with its Distributor in North Kerala, Sapphire Technologies, Geonix setup a large pavilion at the SNSE Expo in Pallakkad. This underscores Geonix’s commitment to the State, supplying its dealer network with its latest range of IT hardware, components and peripherals.

Mr. Jithu Tomy, Geonix’s Branch Manager

Mr. Jithu Tomy, Geonix’s Branch Manager explained to the media at the post launch get-together, “We have now extended our footprint statewide. Geonix is a major force in Kerala. New service centers have been setup and the entire range of 200+ products are within easy reach of ICT retailers. We are confident that within 18 months Geonix will be among the top brands in Kerala state.”

Trade visitors flocked to the Geonix SNSE Expo pavilion from several nearby districts including Kozhikode, Trissur, Kasargod, Mallauram, Wayanad and Kannur. Indeed, many people made the trip from northern regions of Tamil Nadu also. Visitors were registered from Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

Sapphire Technologies, led by dynamic young leader, Shabbir, has a steadfast relationship with Geonix, and his collaboration is helping the brand grow regionally. At the event, Shabbir explained to the media, “Geonix Surveillance Hard Drives, SSD and RAM are all best sellers, and in high demand in North Kerala. Geonix also has excellent LED Monitors, Curved Monitors and Gaming products, which are of significant importance, as consumer tastes have swayed to larger monitors and more visually appealing Gaming hardware. I am sure the Geonix-Sapphire bond will keep developing for the greater benefit of Dealers/Retailers across Kerala.”

The “star of the show” (most prominently highlighted product line), was Surveillance HDDs from Geonix, ranging from 2TB to 20TB. These products have been specially crafted for to meet the challenges of 24x7x365 surveillance recording. These drives have improved ATA streaming which greatly reduces frame loss, improved overall video playback, have less vibration, generate less heat and handle very high workloads.

Geonix plans to hold a Dealer’s convention in Kerala sometime in mid-to-late 2025, showcasing the entire gamut of Geonix products, especially the new range of Gaming products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

