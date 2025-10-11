Geonix Driving Eastern India Growth with Innovative Projectors, Strategic Expansion, and Impactful CSR Initiatives

- Advertisement -

Geonix, established in 2016, is a rapidly growing Indian brand offering cutting-edge IT hardware, smart computer peripherals, and trusted tech solutions across the nation.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix, shares insights on eastern India’s growth, innovative projectors, and impactful CSR initiatives.

How do you see the growth potential in the eastern region of India?

We strongly believe there is a resurgence happening in the eastern economy. Cities like Calcutta are experiencing rapid, fast-paced growth. Calcutta, in particular, is the nerve center of the eastern economy. It serves as a strategic hub from which goods can be distributed to all parts of the eastern zone, making it a key city for business operations.

Can you tell us about Geonix’s latest product offerings?

We are extremely excited to introduce our range of projectors here in Calcutta. We have two compact, portable projectors and two larger models designed for fixed mounting. These projectors are best-in-class in the industry. The portable ones are lightweight and highly convenient, while the larger models are ideal for permanent setups. All our projectors come with an impressive 50,000-hour lamp life. As part of a special offer for our dealer community, we are also providing a complimentary pendrive with each projector.

Geonix is also known for its CSR initiatives. Can you share some updates on that front?

CSR has always been at the heart of Geonix. Our Director, Mr. Gaurav Jain, is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Recently, we launched the Geonix Welfare Foundation, which will drive several CSR initiatives. These include computer donations to orphanages, schools, and colleges, blood donation camps, women’s shelters, community kitchens, and blanket distribution across the North Zone. While we have multiple initiatives, our main focus is on computer donations. We welcome any B2B partners who wish to join hands with us in these initiatives, and we guide them through the process.

What message would you like to convey to the B2B community in Bengal?

I want the entire B2B fraternity in Bengal to know that Geonix stands with you. We are committed to expanding in the eastern region and are looking to build stronger B2B partnerships. We invite more dealers to join the Geonix bandwagon and be part of our growth journey. By working together, we can create a significant impact in the market and bring quality technology solutions to more customers.

