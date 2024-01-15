Geonix Conducts major Dealers Convention and extravaganza in Jaipur city

- Advertisement - -

Geonix International conducted a major convention for the ICT fraternity in Jaipur recently. Over 180 Dealers, Distributors, Systems Integrators, and related service providers attended the event, held on a grand scale at Grand Chanakya Hotel on M.I. Road. Geonix channel partners and prospects came from multiple parts of the state, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Chiwara, Kota, Chiru, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, and others. The event gave IT businessmen a chance to see and experience the entire range of Geonix products, which is now considerably large and multifarious. The uniquely designed convention featured a detailed corporate presentation, deep dive into major products, and the unveiling of new exciting products for the Rajasthan market. Many dealers and business persons from the Raisar Plaza complex, considered to be the ICT Hub of Rajasthan, were present.

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix was present at the convention and conferred Special Awards to Best Performers in the calendar year 2023. Several mementos of appreciation were handed during the Award Bestowal segment. Each awardee expressed their commitment to Geonix in the future. Members of both Rajasthan Computer Dealers Association (RCTA) and the Raisar Association were present and added value to the event. President of RCTA, Shri Sugriv Ji Rahashree, praised Geonix for an enthusiastic and informative discourse. All visitors unanimously lauded the scale and splendor of the Geonix Convention, which is now becoming very popular in its own right. Mr. Jain (Director) told the audience that the Geonix brand will fulfill its tagline commitment, which is “made to perform”. He also reemphasized Geonix’s commitment towards the ICT fraternity. Branch Manager, Ram Singh Saini, also reemphasized “The Geonix brand has grown exponentially in Rajasthan over the last few years, and we see great promise in 2024”.

Geonix unveiled “special offers” with different achievement slabs for secondary partners across Rajasthan; and these were well-supported by regional distributors. Geonix Dealer’s conventions are well known for their high standards, value additions, and splendor. The gala Jaipur convention featured two Rajasthani traditional folk-dance performances, from a three-member dance troupe. A special value-added “Knowledge Session” was held on “Healthy Lifestyle for Business Persons”, delivered by an eminent Doctor and Clinical Practitioner from Jaipur. Geonix tries to give multiple value-additions to augment their conventions and bring realistic value to B2B Channel partners; the knowledge session of healthy lifestyle is yet another example of same. Earlier Geonix events featured knowledge sessions on AI. The ICT fraternity of the region lauded Geonix’s efforts and openly expressed their appreciation for conducting a conference in their region – which was informative, enjoyable, and beneficial from a businessman’s perspective.

Prominent businessman, Mr. Naveen Singhal from M/S Sumangalam said, “I am pleased Dealers from Jaipur and multiple surrounding towns were able to get a proper feel of Geonix products during the convention, aptly named Techbond”. To this, another Geonix distributor, Mr. Ashish from Chirawa added, “Kudos to the Geonix team, excellent event – both insightful and entertaining”. Another key Geonix partner RS said, “Here in Rajasthan, Geonix is fast becoming one of the leaders. Such an event only fortifies their commitment to the region.”

Geonix intends to do several more Dealer Conventions this year, especially since the Geonix Convention format is fast becoming nationally renowned across B2B circles. The next Techbond is planned in Raipur, followed by Bengaluru; dates have not yet been set.

Geonix now has 3 fully functional service centers in the State of Rajasthan – in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur respectively. During the convention, Geonix office bearers announced the intent to widen the after-sales network in the state and announced that they are open to strategic partnerships with after-sales service providers.

A number of dealers at the convention were from the surveillance genre and appreciated Geonix’s popular surveillance hard drives, which are purpose-built for Surveillance applications. The event featured live entertainment and a fun quiz as well.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

