Geonix Accelerates IT Hardware Success – Product Innovation, Superior Service and Domestic Manufacturing

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Geonix is a fast-growing Indian brand making significant strides in the IT hardware and computer peripherals sector. In an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Gaurav Jain, Director, Geonix International Private Limited, shares insights into the company’s journey, product portfolio, market strategy, and future vision.

Please brief us about Geonix International?

Founded in 2016, Geonix has swiftly built a strong reputation as a reliable provider of quality technology solutions, with a vision to make high-performance IT products more accessible and affordable to Indian consumers. From casual users to professionals and gamers, Geonix aims to meet the diverse needs of a rapidly evolving digital audience.

Today, the brand boasts a robust portfolio of over 200 SKUs, spanning essential computing components, peripherals, accessories, storage devices, and more. With a widespread pan-India presence, Geonix products are available through a strong offline retail network as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. This omnichannel approach allows the brand to cater to consumers across Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities.

What are the new products you have launched?

While Geonix initially focused on core IT hardware, 2025 marks a transformative phase with diversification into new product categories that address emerging consumer needs.

One of the most notable additions is a comprehensive range of projectors, designed for a wide spectrum of use cases—from budget-friendly options to high-end models priced up to ₹30,000. These projectors are well-suited for education, business, and home entertainment, offering the brand an entry point into the growing visual display segment. Geonix has made significant inroads into mobility and power accessories, launching products like connectors, hubs, power banks, chargers, cables, mini-UPS devices, and power strips.

Additionally, Geonix has launched external hard drives in both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch variants, available in plastic and aluminium builds—offering both portability and durability. The company has also introduced portable monitors, targeting working professionals who require multi-screen setups for improved productivity, especially in remote or hybrid work models.

How do you see the market in India?

In recent years, the market has faced its share of challenges. However, for any brand aiming to succeed in today’s dynamic landscape, it is essential to stay aligned with technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations. Success today requires more than just offering products—it demands a deep understanding of the customer, continuous innovation, and a proactive approach to product development. Ultimately, the goal is to create a comprehensive and evolving product ecosystem—a wide basket of offerings—so that customers have the flexibility to choose what best suits their requirements.

What are the major strategies or developments Geonix is focusing on to drive growth in the Indian market?

A significant pillar of Geonix’s growth strategy is its commitment to local manufacturing. While the company initially imported nearly all of its products, the past five years have seen a substantial shift. Historically, nearly 100% of Geonix’s products were imported. However, the company has significantly transformed its supply chain and manufacturing approach over the past five years. However, the landscape has significantly evolved, especially after COVID-19 pandemic and with the Government of India’s strong push for the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Today, we are proud to share that 40–50% of our products are now being manufactured within India. Our commitment is clear: to continue expanding local manufacturing, support national initiatives, and deliver reliable products backed by dependable service.

How is your brand structured to deliver consistent and reliable service across India?

At Geonix, the commitment to customer satisfaction guides every service interaction. In a competitive market, especially for component brands, building a name and sustaining growth is only possible with strong, customer-centric after-sales service. Today, we are proud to have a network of 105 service centers across India, supported by a dedicated and growing service team.

How is Geonix engaging with social causes today, and what upcoming CSR projects are in the pipeline?

I come from a family with a long-standing legacy of social service, spanning over five to seven decades. My grandfather was a dedicated social activist, and my father has also been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at uplifting the community. Continuing this legacy, we are proud to announce the recent launch of the Geonix Welfare Foundation—an initiative close to our hearts. The foundation has been established with a clear mission: to support and contribute to key areas such as education, malnutrition, and animal welfare. Our philosophy is simple yet powerful: when we grow, society should grow with us.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Geonix

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 168