Geonix: A Journey of Growth, Innovation, and Unwavering Quality in IT Hardware

Geonix, a prominent national brand in IT hardware and consumer electronics, recently shared valuable insights with NCN Magazine. In an exclusive interview, Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix; Mr. Gaurav Jain, Managing Director of Geonix; Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix discussed their journey, market positioning, and commitment to customer service.

Could you share the journey of Geonix since its inception?

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Director of Geonix

Mr. Saurabh Jain: Geonix started its business in 2013, and it’s hard to believe we are already celebrating nearly a decade in the industry. We began our journey with motherboards, and over the years, we’ve expanded our product range significantly. Today, we offer a comprehensive line of computer products, including laptops, accessories, RAM, processors, SSDs, hard disk cabinets, monitors, and even a gaming segment. We have gaming cabinets and peripherals, such as keyboards and mice. Excitingly, we’ll soon be adding ten new models to our gaming portfolio!

How has Geonix evolved over the last few years?

Mr. Saurabh Jain: Our growth has been remarkable, especially over the last three years. We’ve seen a tenfold increase in focus on partner growth, company growth, and the importance of collaboration with our dealers. We believe that as our company grows, so do our partners. We are committed to fostering loyalty among our customers and look forward to building lasting relationships for the next 30 years. Every month, we organize activities for and with our dealers to ensure ongoing engagement.

Can you elaborate on Geonix’s position in the market?

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Managing Director of Geonix;

Mr. Gaurav Jain: Geonix is a computer hardware and peripherals brand that offers a wide array of products across India. We primarily focus on the general trade offline network while also maintaining a strong online presence. Our portfolio boasts over 100 SKUs, supported by a dedicated team of around 300 people and 70 service centers nationwide. Our products cater to the mass market, providing value for money at reasonable prices.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact Geonix’s business strategy?

Mr. Gaurav Jain: The pandemic dramatically shifted consumer demand. Before COVID, we believed customers preferred well-established brand names. However, post-pandemic, we discovered that many people in India prioritize value for money over brand prestige. This realization prompted us to focus on enhancing our product portfolio, ensuring we provide high-quality offerings at accessible prices. Our tagline, “Made to Perform,” encapsulates our commitment to quality.

Can you tell us about Geonix’s national reach and customer service?

Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix

Mr. Saurabh Dey: Geonix has now established itself as a national IT hardware brand with a footprint across all states and union territories. Our product range encompasses a wide variety of IT hardware, peripherals, and consumer electronics, covering multiple subcategories. We currently operate over 65 service centers nationwide, as we recognize the critical role of customer service in our industry. Our distributor and dealer network is continually expanding, with over 20,000 dealers across the country. This is just the beginning; we expect to grow exponentially in the coming years.

How do you view events like NCN in relation to the ICT industry?

Mr. Saurabh Dey: The NCN event is truly a landmark for our ICT industry. It provides a unique platform for brands to showcase their products and interact with peers while exchanging ideas. The format of the event is well thought out and meticulously planned. I am proud to have been part of the panel this year, and we at Geonix are thrilled to have been recognized as winners. We plan to be a part of this event for many years to come.

