Genpact Advances AI-First Approach with the Launch of AI Innovation Center in Gurugram, India

Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced the opening of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center in Gurugram, India.

Furthering Genpact’s AI-first approach, the center will be a launchpad for innovation, facilitating talent to learn, experiment, and build holistic, AI-focused growth-oriented solutions for Genpact’s global clients.

The AI Innovation Center offers Genpact experts and clients a dedicated space to explore ways to reinvent their businesses with new ideas, capabilities, and solutions. Clients will also gain greater access to Genpact’s deep business knowledge by working with leading enterprises, including Fortune Global 500 clients, combined with data, technology, and AI expertise of its people, as well as industry partnerships.

Mr. Piyush Mehta, CHRO, and Country Manager, India, Genpact.

“The work we do today will transform how work gets done tomorrow,” said Mr. Piyush Mehta, CHRO, and Country Manager, India, Genpact. “By fostering a culture of learning, experimentation, and using the best of our partner ecosystem, we’re empowering our employees to become co-creators alongside AI. We believe data, technology, and AI, as well as our talent, are key to driving unparalleled outcomes for our clients, and with this AI Innovation Centre, we’re not just embracing the future, we’re shaping it together.”

India is accelerating its AI innovation journey, with the Indian government launching a $1.2bn IndiaAI mission to promote capacity building and AI literacy, set up research centers, and establish legal frameworks for the responsible use of AI.

Genpact’s AI Innovation Center will be a place to democratize access to AI and cultivate world-class AI talent in India by empowering Genpact’s 125,000+ strong workforce to leverage advanced technologies and turbocharge employees’ innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. It will also foster collaboration with the best-of-breed partners, including NASSCOM, to create, nurture, and accelerate the power of an AI ecosystem in the country.

Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom

“Today, artificial intelligence is redefining the frontier for businesses, enabling them to transcend traditional human productivity limits and reimagine client interactions, efficiency, and capabilities,” said Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom. “India is at the forefront of this transformation, rapidly evolving into an AI-first nation – integrating the technology into the very fabric of its digital capabilities. The inauguration of Genpact’s AI Innovation Center marks a significant stride towards this ambitious vision, positioning India to cultivate world-class talent and R&D capabilities. This initiative not only showcases the technology industry in India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in AI but also demonstrates its potential to innovate and contribute to the global AI ecosystem.”

Genpact launched its inaugural AI Innovation Center in London last year, and several more will follow across the world in the coming months.

