Genesys to Strengthen Commitment to Asia with new Full-Service Genesys Cloud Region in Singapore

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced the launch of a new full-service Genesys Cloud™ core region in Singapore. This strategic investment will enable more businesses in Asia to accelerate their evolution to an agentic orchestration platform with secure, compliant operations. Using the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform, organisations will be able to drive customer loyalty and operational efficiency while supporting customers’ security and compliance obligations under laws including Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

By connecting to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region, this new infrastructure will give organisations access to the latest Genesys Cloud agentic AI innovations, enabling real-time experience intelligence across customer and employee journeys.

Meeting Customer Demand for Speed and Empathy

The Singapore full-service cloud region launch coincides with transforming customer service expectations across Asia. According to the new research commissioned by Genesys, The Future of Customer Experience in Asia 2025, released today, fast response and resolution (80% of respondents), along with friendly and helpful staff (75% of respondents) matter the most to consumers in Asia when interacting with brands.

At the same time, businesses in Asia are moving AI from pilot to priority to meet rising consumer expectations, with more than 80% of CX leaders surveyed planning to allocate at least 10% of their CX budgets to AI initiatives in the next year. 58% are currently deploying AI-powered virtual agents or chatbots and one in two (51%) are looking to automate service even further through agentic AI systems, with investments expected in the next 12-18 months. CX leaders in Singapore (50%), Hong Kong (60%) and the Philippines (65%) are also looking to invest in AI-enabled quality monitoring tools which can drive service improvements.

Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys Cloud

Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys Cloud, said: “Agentic AI will continue to redefine how businesses operate and connect with their customers. The new Singapore core region will strengthen our ability to meet rising demand for the advanced AI capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform across Asia, giving organisations a trusted foundation to deliver more intelligent, efficient, and personalised experiences that drive measurable business results.”

Growing Need for Trust and Empathetic Customer Service

While 76% of consumers in Asia are comfortable to be serviced by AI agents, only 23% completely trust businesses to keep their personal information safe when contacting customer support. Genesys will bridge this gap by giving businesses a secure, cloud-based foundation to innovate responsibly.

Through Genesys Cloud, organisations will be able to address key compliance requirements, cited by more than one-third of CX leaders as a major barrier to improving CX delivery. Offering local data residency also contributes to increasing consumer trust, with 78% of Singapore respondents indicating that they could feel more secure knowing their personal data is stored and processed in a Singapore-based data centre. These findings highlight a growing need for CX driven by innovation and speed, with a foundation in consumer privacy and trust.

Driving Compliant, Resilient, and Scalable Customer Experiences

Genesys research also shows that CX leaders cite regulatory complexity and compliance pressures (34%) and legacy systems (30%) as major barriers to improving CX delivery. Having access to the right data is critical for AI systems to deliver the best value while helping ensure the security, compliance and responsible use of data for AI applications.

For highly regulated sectors like finance, healthcare, and the public sector, AI-powered experience orchestration offers a practical path to transformation aligned with Singapore’s Service SG and Smart Nation initiatives. With this new core region, financial institutions, will be able to deliver secure, compliant self-service and support experiences using Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents – for example, proactively authenticating a customer when a transaction is flagged for review and guiding them through resolution in minutes instead of days.

By elevating Singapore from a satellite to a core cloud region, Genesys will enable enterprises to address data residency preferences and sector-specific obligations with lower latency, greater resilience, helping ensure that data is securely hosted within the country.

Mr. Mao Gen Foo, Vice President, Asia, Genesys

Mr. Mao Gen Foo, Vice President, Asia, Genesys, added: “The new Singapore Cloud Region will bridge the gap between innovation and trust, and give businesses across Asia the ability to scale, stay compliant, and innovate with confidence. This investment will reinforce Genesys’ commitment to regional growth and supports Singapore’s AI-first digital leadership aspirations. With in-country data residency, we will enable businesses, especially in regulated sectors, to adopt the cloud responsibly and harness innovations like agentic AI to drive customer loyalty and efficiency.”

Mr. Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan

“We’re witnessing a defining moment for CX in Asia,” said Mr. Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to embed AI at the core of customer engagement. The next wave of CX maturity will come from using cloud and agentic AI to personalise at scale and localise experiences. Those that balance intelligence with human insight will shape the future of CX in the region.”

This investment will build on the company’s existing presence in Asia Pacific, which also includes full-service Genesys Cloud regions in Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Mumbai, and Seoul, and satellite connections in Hong Kong and Jakarta. Genesys Cloud operate in 20 Amazon AWS Regions worldwide, delivering reduced latency, greater resilience, and stronger data residency for organisations globally.

In Asia, Genesys supports leading customers across diverse industries like healthcare, financial services, and retail, including Maxicare, ProbeCX, Astro, Siam Commercial Bank, Adira Finance and Security Bank. As Genesys accelerates growth across Asia Pacific, the new upcoming Singapore expansion highlights the company’s strengthened focus on regional enterprises and the surging adoption of Genesys Cloud. Genesys Cloud surpassed $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) across Asia Pacific in Q2 FY26, fuelled by strong demand in the financial services industry, where ARR grew over 45% year over year regionally and over 60% year over year in Singapore.

