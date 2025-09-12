Genesys Strengthens Partnership with ServiceNow to Deliver Transformational A2A Customer Orchestration Experience

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced an expanded strategic partnership with ServiceNow®. Together, they will deliver new Agent2Agent (A2A) orchestration, enabling customers to self-serve across the enterprise by making it possible for AI agents to autonomously collaborate on interactions and tasks, fuelling greater operational efficiency and consumer loyalty.

As agentic AI redefines the customer experience (CX) landscape, organisations that connect their engagement, data, workflow and operations platforms will unlock its full potential. Through enhancements to the existing solution, Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow, the companies are merging siloed CCaaS, CRM and service operations into a single agentic AI-powered experience. The deepened relationship will enable AI agents to work together within enterprise-defined guardrails across the Genesys Cloud™ platform and ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

“As a technology and services provider, we rely on multiple systems, including ServiceNow and Genesys, to power enterprise experience management. This partnership creates opportunities to boost our operational productivity, strengthen employee engagement and elevate customer experiences,” said Mr. Gavin Howell, director of operational delivery, Computacentre. “By unifying systems with AI orchestration, Genesys and ServiceNow simplify complexity and help to empower our teams. With new interoperability to coordinate workflows seamlessly across every touchpoint, it will be possible to unlock greater efficiency and value for our customers and our business.”

To help organisations gain greater interoperability and scale autonomous CX across the front and back office, the two companies have tightly integrated Genesys Cloud AI and the ServiceNow AI Platform for high-throughput orchestration capabilities featuring shared context, synchronised workflows and intelligent routing. Genesys and ServiceNow are also making it easier and more flexible for businesses to adopt AI through a unified service model and new capabilities for AI agents, including conversational voice experiences expected later this year.

This will come to life in real-world scenarios. For example, when a customer calls about a sudden spike in their bill, the Genesys Cloud Virtual Agent will quickly authenticate them and pinpoint the issue — all while collaborating with the ServiceNow AI Agent Fabric for bill retrieval, charge explanations and promotion checks. Through this coordinated system-to-system workflow, the AI agents will then surface personalised offers, such as a rebate or monthly credit, and enroll the customer instantly. In one seamless, autonomous interaction, the customer will leave with clarity, savings and a smoother overall experience, helping the organisation drive loyalty.

Alongside co-innovation, the new agreement between Genesys and ServiceNow includes a closer go-to-market relationship and a joint commitment to making experience solutions easier to buy, deploy and evolve.

Ms. Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst of Valoir said, “Cross-platform AI agents have the potential to significantly shift the customer experience landscape. However, scaling adoption will depend on secure orchestration and interoperability across data, AI and platforms, which today is a complex proposition for enterprises. The expanded partnership between Genesys and ServiceNow is a notable development advancing the industry toward scalable agent-to-agent collaboration, driving measurable business outcomes and enhanced value for customers.”

said, “Agentic AI is only as powerful as the ecosystem it can operate within. Our expanded partnership with Genesys brings voice together with AI, data and workflows, enabling organisations to deliver end-to-end resolution of customer requests with much greater efficiency and intelligence. Together, we’re not just transforming customer support; we’re setting a new standard for how enterprises automate at scale with agentic AI to deliver great customer experiences.” Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys said, “Our partnership with ServiceNow is accelerating the path to universal agentic orchestration, where autonomous agents power always-on business. By breaking down silos and scaling intelligent automation, we’re helping organisations achieve both greater efficiency and deeper human connection. Together, we’re making the future of customer experience not only more effective and intelligent, but truly customer-first.”

In addition to expanding their partnership, the companies are bringing Unified Experience to ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM). This builds on the existing integration with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), extending the value of Unified Experience to help desk agents. Now, IT support teams can deliver seamless support across voice and digital channels while turning every interaction into actionable insights that help optimise routing, balance staffing, boost productivity and reduce costs.

Availability for the Agent2Agent orchestration capabilities is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the company’s fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2025 – Jan. 31, 2026).

