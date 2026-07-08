Genesys Strengthens Partner Ecosystem Leadership to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

- Advertisement -





Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced the appointments of Mr. Daniel Bailey as senior vice president, Global Strategic Partnerships and Mr. Alexandre Oddos as vice president, Global Ecosystem Activation. The appointments reflect the company’s continued investment in a partner strategy centred on deep collaboration, shared innovation and delivering measurable outcomes for customers.

As organisations move toward more autonomous customer experiences, they need an ecosystem strategy that helps connect AI, workflows, data and real-time engagement across the enterprise. The ability to coordinate technology platforms, business processes and partner expertise has become essential to unlocking enterprise-wide impact from AI investments.

Today, the Genesys Cloud™ platform enables more than 7,000 organisations worldwide to orchestrate customer and employee experiences with AI-powered capabilities that drive outcomes. The Genesys ecosystem, spanning strategic technology alliances, industry-specific platforms, global systems integrators (GSIs), resellers and developers, helps organisations extend this value across the systems, data and workflows that power their business. This network includes companies such as Accenture, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, IBM, Meta, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Together, Bailey and Oddos will help lead the continued evolution of the Genesys ecosystem, strengthening partner engagement and expanding global execution to support continued customer success.

Mr. Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer of Genesys

“Customers are looking for trusted partners that can help them accelerate AI adoption and drive meaningful business impact,” said Mr. Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer of Genesys. “Daniel and Alexandre bring complementary strengths that will help Genesys deepen strategic relationships, accelerate joint go-to-market execution and create new opportunities for customers around the world. Their leadership will strengthen our ecosystem and help customers realise even greater value from their investment in Genesys Cloud AI.”

Bailey first joined Genesys as senior vice president and regional sales leader of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his new role as senior vice president, Global Strategic Partnerships, Bailey will lead the strategy and execution of the Genesys global strategic partnerships organisation. He will deepen alliances and accelerate joint innovation to create real results for customers worldwide.

Bailey brings more than 20 years of experience in cloud solutions sales across large organisations, previously overseeing EMEA partnership efforts at companies like Amplitude, Salesforce and Zendesk.

“Genesys helps organisations turn AI innovation into business outcomes, and a strong ecosystem can help customers extend that impact across the enterprise,” said Bailey. “Our focus is on building partnerships that make it easier for organisations to connect AI with the systems, workflows and expertise that drive their business. Together with our partners, we’re helping customers accelerate transformation, simplify execution and drive greater operational efficiency, customer loyalty and growth.”

In the newly created role overseeing global ecosystem activation, Oddos will lead partner engagement, enablement and go-to-market execution to help partners drive customer success and business performance. He will help drive and scale strategic ecosystem initiatives across GSIs and technology partners, expanding market reach and accelerating customer success through co-sell and co-delivery motions.

Prior to Genesys, Oddos was a lead analyst at Gartner for the customer experience and customer service markets, spanning CRM and contact centre solutions. He brings deep insight into Genesys and the broader ecosystem following leadership roles at Vocalcom, Microsoft and IBM.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 132