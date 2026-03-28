Genesys Reports Record Fourth Quarter as Organisations Drive the Adoption of AI-Powered Experience Orchestration

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Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced a record-setting fourth quarter (Nov. 1, 2025–Jan. 31, 2026) finish to its fiscal year 2026. The Genesys Cloud™ platform ended the fourth quarter with nearly $2.6 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing more than 35% year-over-year. This performance propelled the company to reach nearly $3 billion of total revenue in fiscal year 2026, representing a 13% growth rate year-over-year.

Strong adoption of Genesys Cloud AI-fuelled platform expansion, reinforcing the company’s momentum in leading the next era of agentic, AI-powered orchestration in the experience economy. As of January 31, 2026, more than 70% of Genesys Cloud customers were using Genesys Cloud AI. During the fiscal year, 20% of Genesys Cloud new business annual contract value (ACV) was Genesys Cloud AI, underscoring the role of AI as a core driver of digital transformation initiatives by enterprises.

In the fourth quarter, Genesys closed more than 50 seven-figure ACV deals, representing an increase of more than 35% year-over-year. Notably, over 10 of these deals were AI-led, with AI capabilities accounting for more than 50% of total ACV in each of those deals. These deals include one of the world’s largest mail and parcel providers and a multinational automotive financial services organisation.

Mr. Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys

“Our focus has always been to bring together every end-to-end experience in a way that is both intelligent and deeply human,” said Mr. Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “Our progress demonstrates that AI-powered orchestration is not a future aspiration — it’s happening now, and enterprises are realising significant value. Organisations are standardising on Genesys Cloud to modernise their operations, strengthen customer trust and confidently lead in the era of agentic AI.”

Enterprise expansion remained strong throughout the fiscal year, driven by new and existing customers broadening their use of AI, automation and digital engagement capabilities across the Genesys Cloud platform. Genesys Cloud net revenue retention (NRR) once again exceeded 120% for the quarter, representing 12 consecutive quarters above this threshold, demonstrating strong expansion within its existing customer base, including growing enterprise standardisation on Genesys Cloud as the strategic platform for customer experience (CX) orchestration.

Genesys was highly profitable in fiscal year 2026 with strong GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins and significant positive free cash flow generation. Additionally, Genesys continued its substantial investment in innovation, including nearly $450 million in research and development to maintain its leadership in AI-powered experience orchestration.

Advancing Agentic AI Innovation at Scale

AI-powered conversations on Genesys Cloud grew more than 120% year-over-year during the period as consumers increasingly engaged with brands through intelligent, personalised interactions. The number of summaries generated by Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot increased more than 3X year-over-year, helping agents streamline after-call work and stay focused on delivering empathetic service. Genesys Cloud Supervisor AI is transforming how organisations manage workforce performance and operations, combining real-time assistance and automated evaluation to drive smarter coaching and more consistent customer experiences. The number of organisations using Supervisor AI capabilities more than doubled year-over-year, reflecting rising demand for AI-driven operational intelligence. By automatically scoring interactions with an average accuracy of 95%, Genesys Cloud Virtual Supervisor is enabling leaders to evaluate and coach agents more efficiently, enabling more consistent, emotionally intelligent experiences at scale.

Continuing its strong history of innovation, Genesys introduced a series of agentic AI advancements during the fiscal year designed to move enterprises beyond scripted automation toward responsible, goal-driven autonomy. This includes the first agentic virtual agents built with large action models (LAMs) for enterprise CX, delivering greater contextual awareness and the ability to carry customer requests through resolution across complex workflows. With Genesys Cloud™ AI Studio and AI Guides, organisations can design and govern these agentic experiences with defined guardrails, permissions and transparency to scale autonomous and risk-managed engagement without sacrificing oversight or compliance. Genesys is also advancing open standards, including Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), to enable AI agents to securely collaborate across systems and coordinate multistep customer outcomes under centralised enterprise control.

Customers Realise Business Impact with Genesys Cloud

During fiscal year 2026, Genesys surpassed more than 2 million users on the Genesys Cloud platform, underscoring its global adoption and role as the strategic foundation for AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. More than 7,000 organisations worldwide rely on Genesys Cloud, including ESPN, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Sephora Brazil, Virgin Atlantic, AAA Western and Central New York, Beneva, Government of Sharjah, National Bank of Canada, United Federal Credit Union and the State of Utah, among others. With Genesys Cloud, these organisations can deliver loyalty and efficiency at scale, enabling their CX to be a catalyst for business growth.

Highlighted customer success includes:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has selected Genesys Cloud to modernise its phone banking operations, becoming an early CCaaS adopter in India. Since implementation, the bank has achieved a 30% increase in connect rates, reduced wrap-up time by 60%, and elevated quality scores to over 90%. Through intelligent routing, unified dashboards and expanded automation, Ujjivan is streamlining operations, enhancing agent productivity, and accelerating resolution speed.

has selected Genesys Cloud to modernise its phone banking operations, becoming an early CCaaS adopter in India. Since implementation, the bank has achieved a 30% increase in connect rates, reduced wrap-up time by 60%, and elevated quality scores to over 90%. Through intelligent routing, unified dashboards and expanded automation, Ujjivan is streamlining operations, enhancing agent productivity, and accelerating resolution speed. Unity Bank has chosen Genesys Cloud to advance its vision of delivering seamless, customer-first banking experiences. By transitioning to a unified, cloud-native Experience Orchestration platform, the bank is modernising its engagement infrastructure to drive greater agility, resilience and service excellence.

has chosen Genesys Cloud to advance its vision of delivering seamless, customer-first banking experiences. By transitioning to a unified, cloud-native Experience Orchestration platform, the bank is modernising its engagement infrastructure to drive greater agility, resilience and service excellence. P&N Group , one of Australia’s largest customer-owned banking organisations, is transforming its contact centre with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, bringing voice and CRM together in a unified AI-powered platform. By reducing manual tasks, driving annual productivity gains, strengthening operational efficiency and delivering high-quality summaries across 100% of calls, P&N Group is empowering its P&N Bank and BCU Bank contact centre teams to deliver more personalised, customer-first service.

, one of Australia’s largest customer-owned banking organisations, is transforming its contact centre with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, bringing voice and CRM together in a unified AI-powered platform. By reducing manual tasks, driving annual productivity gains, strengthening operational efficiency and delivering high-quality summaries across 100% of calls, P&N Group is empowering its P&N Bank and BCU Bank contact centre teams to deliver more personalised, customer-first service. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance , subsidiaries of MS&AD Holdings, are transforming customer experience with Genesys Cloud. By integrating its customer engagement channels, removing data silos and implementing CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, the companies aim to deliver more personalised customer experiences and enhance operational sophistication.

, subsidiaries of MS&AD Holdings, are transforming customer experience with Genesys Cloud. By integrating its customer engagement channels, removing data silos and implementing CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, the companies aim to deliver more personalised customer experiences and enhance operational sophistication. Banco Bradesco , one of Brazil’s largest financial institutions with more than 80,000 employees and 3,000 branches nationwide, leveraged Genesys Cloud to reduce its cost to serve by 30% and lower total cost of ownership by approximately 15%. Using CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, the bank unified customer journeys and gave agents real-time customer context through a single interface. These improvements drove a 22-point increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS), strengthening customer trust and enabling Bradesco to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences at scale.

, one of Brazil’s largest financial institutions with more than 80,000 employees and 3,000 branches nationwide, leveraged Genesys Cloud to reduce its cost to serve by 30% and lower total cost of ownership by approximately 15%. Using CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, the bank unified customer journeys and gave agents real-time customer context through a single interface. These improvements drove a 22-point increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS), strengthening customer trust and enabling Bradesco to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences at scale. Best Buy Canada has achieved a 20% reduction in operating costs since implementing Genesys Cloud and its AI capabilities. The retailer consolidated legacy systems onto Genesys Cloud and leveraged Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents and Agent Copilot to improve efficiency, leading to a 19% reduction in average handle time and a 40% decline in call transfers.

has achieved a 20% reduction in operating costs since implementing Genesys Cloud and its AI capabilities. The retailer consolidated legacy systems onto Genesys Cloud and leveraged Genesys Cloud Virtual Agents and Agent Copilot to improve efficiency, leading to a 19% reduction in average handle time and a 40% decline in call transfers. Cemex , an industry-leading global construction materials and solutions company, is projecting millions in cumulative savings over two years using Genesys Cloud. With improved visibility, faster service and AI-powered workforce engagement management, Cemex is delivering more responsive, personalised experiences for customers while increasing operational efficiency at scale.

, an industry-leading global construction materials and solutions company, is projecting millions in cumulative savings over two years using Genesys Cloud. With improved visibility, faster service and AI-powered workforce engagement management, Cemex is delivering more responsive, personalised experiences for customers while increasing operational efficiency at scale. Coventry Building Society , one of the UK’s largest building societies, has enhanced both customer and colleague experiences, achieving reductions in average handle time (AHT) and improvements in customer wait times. The team is now exploring further enhancements by applying AI‑powered capabilities on the Genesys Cloud platform. By expanding the use of features including Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot, digital assistants and intelligent routing, the organisation is delivering faster, more efficient customer interactions that strengthen loyalty and improve operational performance.

, one of the UK’s largest building societies, has enhanced both customer and colleague experiences, achieving reductions in average handle time (AHT) and improvements in customer wait times. The team is now exploring further enhancements by applying AI‑powered capabilities on the Genesys Cloud platform. By expanding the use of features including Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot, digital assistants and intelligent routing, the organisation is delivering faster, more efficient customer interactions that strengthen loyalty and improve operational performance. Langley Federal Credit Union , one of the 100 largest credit unions in the US, has elevated its member experience with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, bringing AI-driven intelligence directly into every interaction. By bringing contact centre and CRM data together in a unified, AI-powered solution, the credit union has accelerated response times, enhanced personalisation and improved service consistency. The result is higher NPS and empowered agents who, with real-time context can deliver empathetic, high-quality financial support.

, one of the 100 largest credit unions in the US, has elevated its member experience with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce, bringing AI-driven intelligence directly into every interaction. By bringing contact centre and CRM data together in a unified, AI-powered solution, the credit union has accelerated response times, enhanced personalisation and improved service consistency. The result is higher NPS and empowered agents who, with real-time context can deliver empathetic, high-quality financial support. StepChange Debt Charity is modernising client support with Genesys Cloud, expanding digital channels — including web messaging and virtual assistants — that now manage 1,700 peak weekly sessions and increasing self-service registration by 60%. With 25% of payment calls fully automated and AI-powered Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot supporting advisors, the charity is delivering faster, more focused support to those facing financial hardship.

is modernising client support with Genesys Cloud, expanding digital channels — including web messaging and virtual assistants — that now manage 1,700 peak weekly sessions and increasing self-service registration by 60%. With 25% of payment calls fully automated and AI-powered Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot supporting advisors, the charity is delivering faster, more focused support to those facing financial hardship. UHealthSolutions, a nonprofit healthcare services organisation, moved from a legacy, on-premises system to Genesys Cloud, enabling it to achieve nearly 100% uptime, reduce its agent onboarding time by 90% and increase the speed of deploying new capabilities by 75%. With Genesys Cloud, UHealthSolutions is now delivering more reliable, efficient service while empowering agents with the flexibility and tools needed to support evolving healthcare needs.

Industry Recognition

During fiscal year 2026, Genesys continued to be recognised for its innovation in AI and experience orchestration, as well as for its culture and sustainability efforts by industry experts. Highlighted recognition includes:

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), marking the 11th consecutive year Genesys has been recognised as a Leader.

Ranked highest in three of five Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contact Centre as a Service report, positioned with highest scores in High-Volume Customer Call Centre, Customer Engagement Centre, and Global Contact Centre.

Recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Front-Office Use Cases 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment

Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational Artificial Intelligence Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Recognised as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM), 2025 Report.

Named a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Customer Experience Platforms 2025 for Asia-Pacific Latin America EMEAx and North America.

Named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Agentic AI Software and Best Customer Service Software.

Winner of Best Use of AI in Customer Service at the 2025 A.I. Awards by The Cloud Awards.

Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® across 17 countries, reflecting employee feedback and reinforcing the Genesys commitment to building an inclusive, empathetic and high-performing global workforce.

Named one of Glassdoor’s Best-Led Companies of 2025, reflecting strong employee feedback and recognition of the Genesys leadership team for fostering a culture grounded in empathy, trust, collaboration and innovation.

Awarded a fourth consecutive Gold Medal from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Genesys received its highest score to date, placing the company in the top 4% of over 150,000 companies rated globally by the organisation.

Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent powered by large action models is currently in limited availability and is expected to be generally available globally in the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2027 (February 1, 2026–April 30, 2026).

A2A and MCP orchestration capabilities are expected to be generally available in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year (May 1, 2026–July 31, 2026).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

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