Genesys Recognises APAC Partners Shaping the Future of AI-Powered Experience Orchestration

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Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, honoured partners demonstrating excellence and innovation across Asia Pacific (APAC) at the 11th annual Genesys Partner Executive Summit & Drive.

Held in Bangkok, Thailand, the event recognised regional partners helping enterprises harness AI to improve customer loyalty and operational efficiency. Bringing together strategic technology partners, global system integrators, value-added resellers and developers, the annual summit explored the technologies and trends shaping the future of customer and employee experiences driven by agentic AI.

For organisations to advance toward more autonomous customer experiences, success depends on the ability to connect people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. The Genesys ecosystem plays a critical role in helping organisations use the Genesys Cloud™ platform to accelerate this transformation through deep collaboration, industry expertise and shared accountability for outcomes. Partners help Genesys customers connect workflows across the enterprise, integrate AI across existing technology ecosystems and establish the governance frameworks needed to scale innovation responsibly.

Mr. Gwilym Funnell, VP Partner and Alliance Sales, Asia Pacific

“Genesys partners are instrumental in helping organisations move from AI ambition to enterprise-wide impact,” said Mr. Gwilym Funnell, VP Partner and Alliance Sales, Asia Pacific. “This year’s award winners stand out for enabling organisations to use AI to create more connected customer and employee experiences while maintaining the governance, interoperability and resilience needed to deploy it responsibly. Through collaboration with our partners, our customers are accelerating AI innovation, unlocking greater business value with measurable results and building the foundation for agentic orchestration.”

This year’s awards spotlighted partners helping organisations advance enterprise AI initiatives and deliver exceptional customer value across industries and markets through the Genesys Cloud platform.

Genesys APAC Partner Award Winners for Fiscal Year 2026

APAC Partner of the Year: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

APAC Innovation Partner of the Year: Nexon Asia Pty. Ltd.

APAC Marketing Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Limited

APAC Customer Advocacy Partner of the year: QPC Australia

Japan Partner of the Year: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

ASEAN Partner of the Year: NTT DATA Inc., Thailand.

Australia & New Zealand Partner of the Year: Nexon Asia Pty. Ltd.

India Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Limited

Together, Genesys and its partners are helping organisations create more connected, personalised and efficient experiences while accelerating time to value and long-term business transformation.

Mr. Gaurav Anand, Vice President and Global Head of the Customer Interaction Suite (CIS), Tata Communications

“The CX category is being fundamentally redefined: from AI-assisted pilots to true agentic execution. Today, experiences are intelligently orchestrated across customer journeys, channels, and workflows. Enterprises that combine resilient infrastructure, unified data, and intelligent orchestration are setting a new standard for customer and employee experiences. We are proud to be recognised by Genesys across APAC and India for four years in a row — a recognition that reflects our shared commitment to helping enterprises move beyond transformation narratives to delivering measurable, real-world business impact,” said Mr. Gaurav Anand, Vice President and Global Head of the Customer Interaction Suite (CIS), Tata Communications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

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