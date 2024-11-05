Genesys Recognised as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service for 10th Consecutive Year

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Centre as a Service for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This marks the 10th year Genesys was named a Magic Quadrant Leader.

With this latest report, Genesys has been positioned the highest in Ability to Execute for the last four consecutive years. The company credits this recognition to its Genesys Cloud™ experience orchestration platform, which offers expansive global availability; a robust partner and developer ecosystem; and advanced native AI, journey analytics, automation and workforce engagement management capabilities. Through its continual innovation, ease of use and composability, Genesys Cloud is trusted by more than 6,000 organisations worldwide to drive customer loyalty and deliver superior end-to-end experiences.

Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys

“We believe this consistent recognition from Gartner reflects our commitment to enabling diverse organisations to accelerate their cloud evolution and drive key outcomes with AI,” said Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “The Genesys Cloud platform equips brands to deliver personalised, seamless customer experiences and improve efficiency by easily connecting channels, data, systems and teams. Our rapid pace of innovation is empowering both large multinational enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses with the foundation they need to differentiate and succeed.”

Genesys was also recognized in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report, where the company is the highest-ranked vendor in three of five Use Cases. Genesys received the highest scores for Customer Engagement Centre (4.04/5), Agile Contact Centre (3.97/5) and Global Contact Centre (4.14/5). The company received the second highest scores in the remaining two, High-Volume Customer Call Centre (3.95/5) and Digital Customer Service Centre (3.83/5). Genesys attributes its recognition across all five Use Cases to its ability in meeting the diverse needs of organisations, regardless of size, complexity or geography.

“Our industry position is further reinforced by our established customer and partner relationships, global presence, and the security, scalability and reliability of the Genesys Cloud platform,” added Jouve. “Through our AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities, Genesys is helping businesses solve real-world challenges and achieve impactful results.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 82