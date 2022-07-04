Genesys Offers IHCL Enhanced Customer Experiences with Genesys Multicloud CX

- Advertisement -

Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has collaborated with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, to embark on a journey of digital transformation with IHCL’s Digital Omni-Channel Contact-Centre Solution (Project I-DOCS). The project deploys Genesys Multicloud CXTM, a full-featured omnichannel solution, to re-explore IHCL’s contact centre strategy and enhance customer engagement.

Genesys Multicloud CX unifies voice and digital channels, self-service, and work items by moving the company’s contact centres to the cloud. It offers a seamless delivery system that enhances both, IHCL’s reservation team and customer engagement, using more proactive communication and efficiency tools to ensure the delivery of high-quality experience throughout the entire customer journey. The deployment of a centralised reservation network combined with a detailed reporting framework; real-time analytics; and integrated voice, chat and email channels help further enhance IHCL’s overall customer experience.

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Genesys

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Genesys, said, “The customer journey comprises of many micro-moments that define CX. Genesys Multicloud CX provides an enhanced experience orchestration, which acts as a key differentiator for any brand in today’s digital-first era. Our collaboration with IHCL has allowed us to streamline customer engagement strategies and provide personalised and improved experiences. We are proud to partner with IHCL for this project.”

The implementation of the Genesys Multicloud CX, in close collaboration with its implementation partner CS Infocomm, has enabled IHCL to further elevate its next-generation customer experience (CX) quotient through multiple customer touchpoints and platforms by improving the customer service team’s efficiency.

Mr. Vinay Deshpande, Senior Vice President & Head of Digital & IT, IHCL

Mr. Vinay Deshpande, Senior Vice President & Head of Digital & IT, IHCL, said, “As a customer-centric organization, it is our endeavour to ensure the highest level of customer engagement across all our platforms. Project I-DOCS allows us to cater to the next-generation of digital-first customers. With the belief that great CX sits at the intersection of transformation and orchestration, our partnership with Genesys has helped us elevate our customer experience from the ground up.”

The implementation of I-DOCS supported by Genesys Multicloud CX has enabled IHCL to achieve faster response time, reduce call drop rates, meet any unexpected surges in call volume, and address a constantly evolving set of requirements and optimise agent resources while providing an enhanced and empathetic customer experience.

