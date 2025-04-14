Genesys Named as a Leader in Cloud Contact Centre Report by Leading Analyst Firm

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced it was recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contact-Centre-As-A-Service (CCaaS) Platforms, Q2 2025. The Genesys Cloud™ platform received the highest score in the current offering category and the highest scores possible in the criteria of AI architecture, generative AI (genAI) and large language model (LLM) support, and workforce management. Within the strategy category, Genesys received the highest scores possible in the vision, innovation and roadmap criteria.

Forrester evaluated the 10 top CCaaS providers, including Genesys, on strategy and current offering. The report states, “Genesys has a market-leading vision to provide a broad AI-powered experience orchestration platform” and “Genesys Cloud CX is a best fit for brands that want a modern, highly scalable platform with advanced AI capabilities.”

Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys

“We believe our recognition as a Leader by Forrester reflects the strength of our innovative AI strategy and the breadth of our platform’s capabilities,” said Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “With advanced AI at the core of our platform, Genesys is empowering organisations to orchestrate smarter, more connected and personalised customer and employee experiences that drive loyalty in the contact centre and beyond.”

In an AI-driven future, success hinges on the ability to scale and deliver tailored experiences that meet evolving customer and business needs. As of January 31, 2025, more than 45% of Genesys Cloud customers were using at least one Genesys Cloud AI capability to enhance customer interactions and drive operational efficiency.

According to the report, “Genesys is above par in orchestrating and managing advanced AI capabilities such as genAI and LLMs. Its broad platform includes top-notch tools for agents and supervisors, including workforce management and quality management capabilities. The Genesys Cloud architecture is flexible, reliable, and scalable, which improves the performance of large global contact centres.”

The Forrester Wave evaluation assesses the top vendors in the market and requires analysts to gather details of product qualifications through a combination of lab evaluations, questionnaires, demos and/or discussions with client references.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

