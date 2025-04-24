Genesys Launches Executive Briefing Centre in India to Improve AI-Powered Customer Experience Innovation

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, unveiled its state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Centre (EBC) in Chennai, underscoring its ongoing expansion and commitment to India. The newly established experiential facility offers businesses an immersive look at how Genesys is helping businesses transform customer and employee experiences through the latest advancements in AI, workforce engagement, and customer journey management.

According to the Genesys State of Customer Experience (CX) report, AI is becoming a top priority for businesses, with CX leaders surveyed expecting to allocate 33% of CX budgets to the technology over the next year. As the third-largest R&D hub at Genesys, Genesys India is a leading contributor to patent filings for the company, playing an important role in advancing AI-driven, cloud-based experience orchestration solutions. In 2021, Genesys became the first global CX organisation to establish an in-country cloud deployment in India. Today, it empowers leading Indian enterprises such as AIonOS and Hexaware with secure, reliable and resilient solutions to help organisations increase customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and employee productivity.

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President and Managing Director for India & SAARC Genesys

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President and Managing Director for India & SAARC Genesys said, “As we navigate the AI and cloud hype cycle, this facility offers a collaborative space for customers and partners to co-innovate with our R&D teams, experience the transformative value our solutions can provide, and build tailored engagement strategies. The Executive Briefing Centre reinforces our long-term commitment to helping customers in India drive impact and highlights the region’s importance as a critical source for talent and innovation. We believe Genesys is well-positioned to be a key enabler of India’s digital transformation, empowering Indian organisations to provide exceptional customer experiences which can fuel growth in a competitive market.”

Mr. Bhaskar Verma, Regional Director, National Association of Software and Service Companies

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Bhaskar Verma, Regional Director, National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said, “Global Capability Centres (GCC) in India have evolved into true innovation hubs, driving next-generation R&D and product excellence for the world. The growth of GCCs reflects India’s deep expertise of talent, cutting-edge capabilities, and an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of global technology. The continued investment by Genesys in India underscores the importance of our ecosystem in building products that redefine customer experiences globally.” Genesys India is a Nasscom member and has collaborated with the trade association on various initiatives spanning industry, academia, and government.

Mr. Arjun Nagulapally, Chief Technology Officer at AIonOS said, “For businesses navigating the complexities of AI adoption, the ability to clearly see how technology translates into real-world outcomes is invaluable. The Genesys Executive Briefing Centre demonstrated how AI, automation, and data can come together to transform customer experience. It brings innovation to life, helping organisations understand what’s possible and how it aligns with their goals.”

This launch represents a significant milestone for Genesys India as a hub for innovation and collaboration. The EBC enables hands-on engagement with experts across Engineering, R&D, Product, and AppFoundry® partners, empowering customers to co-create tailored solutions and experience the full potential of Genesys technology. Genesys India is one of the company’s largest regions of employees worldwide, and continues to be recognised for its culture, earning the Great Place to Work® certification for eight consecutive years in 2024 and consistently ranking among the top 100 mid-sized organisations.

