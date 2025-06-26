Genesys Introduces Cloud AI Studio to Empower Businesses with Agentic AI for Transformational Customer Experiences

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced Genesys Cloud™ AI Studio – the foundation organisations need to responsibly move to agentic AI-driven customer engagement. Genesys Cloud AI Studio is a centralised innovation hub designed for building, managing and scaling AI faster. It provides organisations with intuitive, agentic-ready tools embedded with guardrails for smarter, more personalised experiences. Genesys Cloud AI Guides, the first capability released for Genesys Cloud AI Studio, will equip brands to rapidly design, deploy and govern virtual agents that can operate with greater autonomy across complex, enterprise-wide customer journeys.

Ms. Hayley Sutherland, research manager for conversational AI at IDC

“Scalable oversight of AI is critically important as we move into agentic decision-making and operation at lightning speed. For enterprises to leverage agentic AI, they must evolve how they approach AI governance and adoption,” said Ms. Hayley Sutherland, research manager for conversational AI at IDC. “Genesys is offering organisations a robust entry point for autonomous AI, and the tools to help ensure every AI-powered customer interaction is secure, ethical and aligned to their strategy and values.”

As AI advances to act more independently and make non-deterministic decisions, strong governance is critical. Yet 80% of business leaders cite explainability, ethics, bias or trust as significant adoption barriers, even with deterministic forms of AI like generative. Half admit their organisations lack the governance to manage these risks, according to research from IBM Institute for Business Value.

Responsible Agentic AI at Scale for All

Most virtual agents today require technical resources to develop and follow rigid, pre-programmed flows that can break under complex real-world interactions. In contrast, agentic AI will introduce more autonomy, enabling virtual agents to make decisions and adapt dynamically. This advancement will likely promise better customer experiences but also heightens governance risks as virtual agents’ actions can affect customer loyalty and brand reputation across the enterprise.

With AI Guides, Genesys will empower organisations to confidently embrace the future using an easy no-code interface to build and deploy intelligent virtual agents that can reason and act within configurable guardrails defined by the business. These virtual agents are equipped to handle more complex, multistep customer interactions. Use of AI Guides will allow virtual agents to move beyond managing transactional customer interactions to trigger enterprise-wide workflows, collaborate across human and AI teams, and act on behalf of brands in higher-stakes moments.

AI Guides is designed to help organisations scale semi-autonomous customer experiences by providing clear, governed instructions that guide the behaviour of large language model-driven agents to minimise hallucinations and align outputs with business goals through:

Natural Language, No Code Required: Easily build or refine virtual agents using plain language or existing documentation with no coding skills needed.

Easily build or refine virtual agents using plain language or existing documentation with no coding skills needed. Build Once, Deploy Anywhere: Design experiences once and deploy them across Genesys Cloud Virtual Agent and Copilots, and more to maintain consistency and reduce duplication of effort.

Design experiences once and deploy them across Genesys Cloud Virtual Agent and Copilots, and more to maintain consistency and reduce duplication of effort. Enterprise-Grade Collaboration: Seamlessly connect front, middle and back-office systems to execute tasks, automate workflows and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Seamlessly connect front, middle and back-office systems to execute tasks, automate workflows and deliver measurable business outcomes. Guardrails Built In: Implement configurable, testable safety controls to help enable increased accuracy, appropriate tone and policy compliance to support responsible adoption of agentic AI.

AI Guides is built with flexibility at its core, using a model-agnostic architecture that enables continuous A/B testing and iterative improvements as new language models emerge. This allows Genesys to select and evolve the optimal model over time to help organisations deliver the best outcomes. This versatility is powered by the Genesys Cloud platform, which offers seamless integration with proprietary, open-source and leading frontier models including those available through Amazon Bedrock, ultimately enabling organisations to bring their own models. With this extensibility, organisations can innovate with AI to best align with their goals without compromising safety, oversight or performance.

Building the Foundation for Autonomous Customer Engagement

AI Guides introduces essential agentic AI capabilities to the Genesys Cloud platform’s conversational, generative and predictive AI. Underpinning Genesys Cloud AI is the Genesys Event Data Platform, which transforms raw interaction data into structured signals, such as intent, outcomes and behaviour, to enrich customer profiles. This context helps fuel smarter orchestration, accelerate model training and improve more effective AI performance across capabilities, including Genesys Cloud AI Studio and AI Guides.

With the launch of Genesys Cloud AI Studio and AI Guides, Genesys is equipping organisations with critical capabilities to advance toward Level 4 of Experience Orchestration, which is where customer engagement becomes semi-autonomous, scalable and governed by business-defined guardrails. Another upcoming tool, Genesys Cloud Custom Conversation Summaries, will further enhance control, enabling organisations to generate interaction summaries that reflect their unique brand voice, formatting standards and compliance requirements.

Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys

“Many organisations lack the infrastructure and governance framework for the responsible use of agentic AI with their customers today. We’re focused on giving every business an accessible and safe path forward,” said Mr. Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “With AI Guides, Genesys is delivering the foundation for agentic orchestration with guardrails and trust embedded so our customers can accelerate innovation and position themselves to drive ROI and differentiation.”

Availability for Genesys Cloud AI Studio capabilities, AI Guides and Custom Conversation Summaries are expected in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2026 (May 1–July 31, 2025).

