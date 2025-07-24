Genesys Hits Five Years of Sustainability Progress with Focus on Scalable, Ethical AI Innovation and Emissions Reduction

- Advertisement -

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, released its Fiscal Year 2025 Sustainability Report (Feb. 1, 2024–Jan. 31, 2025), showcasing its deepened commitment to responsible innovation. With growing attention to the environmental footprint of cloud software, Genesys demonstrated that innovation and sustainability can scale together, strategically designing and maintaining AI to help minimise the impact of energy-intensive processes.

The company’s fifth annual report details how Genesys is reimagining progress — not just as growth, but as momentum that matters for people and the planet. With AI at the centre of its platform strategy, Genesys is demonstrating how innovation can scale responsibly, with sustainability and long-term impact built in from the start.

Ms. Bridgette Bell McAdoo, chief sustainability officer at Genesys

“We didn’t just grow our platform, we grew our responsibility,” said Ms. Bridgette Bell McAdoo, chief sustainability officer at Genesys. “As AI innovation accelerates, we’ve stayed grounded in the belief that technology should serve something bigger. That’s why we’re working to keep Genesys Cloud operations carbon neutral even as demand surges, showing it’s possible to scale AI responsibly while reducing our impact. AI is evolving quickly, but our principles remain steadfast.”

Scaling Technology Responsibly

Genesys made strong progress toward its 2030 climate goals while continuing to innovate across its platform. The company submitted emissions-reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and kept operations of the Genesys Cloud™ platform carbon neutral as demand for its AI capabilities grew significantly. Genesys is working to reduce emissions across the value chain and harness energy-efficient technology to better serve its customers, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. Even as the company released more than 150 new AI features in fiscal year 2025, the energy used to build and power them was mitigated in part through a strategic focus on energy-efficient development, including model compression, right-sized architecture and the use of foundation models.

To promote ethical AI development, Genesys enhanced its AI Ethics Guidelines and introduced customer-facing product cards to improve transparency and understanding of how its tools work. A newly established AI Ethics Roundtable also reviewed new features and provided guidance on responsible innovation. With Genesys Cloud AI solutions, including Virtual Supervisor and Agent Copilot, organisations can reshape how they deliver empathy at scale — all while being designed with energy efficiency in mind.

Impact Beyond Emissions

The company’s AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform fuelled not just productivity but purpose, enabling mission-driven organisations to scale critical services through the Genesys Charitable Discount Program. During fiscal years 2024 and 2025, Genesys Cloud powered 16 million conversations between charities and people in need.

That same commitment to impact extended across its workforce, with employees around the world contributing more than 11,000 hours — a 134% increase from fiscal year 2024 — supported by paid volunteer time and donation matching. Internally, Genesys also strengthened its culture of service with the launch of Genesys Veterans (GVET), a new employee resource group supporting veterans and military families.

Other notable fiscal year 2025 achievements in the report include:

Third consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating, placing Genesys in the top 3% of companies assessed by the organisation globally.

Maintained a B score with CDP, exceeding global and regional sector averages.

13% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fiscal year 2024.

99.998% uptime for the Genesys Cloud platform, reinforcing security and reliability.

Earned LEED certifications for new buildings in Hungary (Platinum) and the Philippines (Gold).

