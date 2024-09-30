Genesys Becomes the First Global CCaaS Provider offering an Indian node with UL VNO license

- Advertisement -

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced that it has secured a Unified License Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO) license in India, obtained under Department of Telecommunications (DoT) guidelines. This establishes Genesys Cloud as the first global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform with a UL VNO license, enabling both domestic and international customers to comply with Indian telecom regulations while accessing secure cloud services and innovative AI solutions for better customer engagement.

In 2021, Genesys became the first global customer experience (CX) organization to deliver fully authorised, locally deployed cloud services in India with Genesys Cloud. With the UL VNO license, it can now offer the full Genesys Cloud CCaaS solution to its customers across the region, expanding its service capabilities in India. The UL VNO license strengthens the company’s service portfolio and enables Genesys to serve more customers across key sectors like healthcare, financial services industry (FSI), retail, and e-commerce as their data and operations will be able to be managed within the telecommunications regulatory and legal frameworks of India, which is especially important for businesses that handle consumer data.

Additionally, Genesys will now be able to collaborate even more closely with India-specific Genesys AppFoundry™ partners, our marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences. The flexibility provided by the license will enable Genesys to work with AppFoundry partners to deliver locally tailored offerings to customers in addition to the existing platform. Moreover, global customers will be able to benefit from the strengthened ability of Genesys to meet Indian compliance requirements, particularly for those with agents based in India.

Mr. Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President, APAC, Genesys.

“As the demand for flexible and agile customer experience platforms grows, we believe the UL VNO license will better position Genesys to assist a greater number of customers in India with faster cloud deployments, cost-effective solutions, and access to a wider ecosystem of local partners and innovations—all within a framework that meets India’s telecommunications regulatory requirements. Now, more Indian businesses will be able to adopt scalable cloud solutions. Additionally, this advancement is expected to allow us to strengthen the footprint of Genesys in India, improving our ability to fully serve our customers,” said Mr. Gwilym Funnell, Senior Vice President, APAC, Genesys.

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, VP and MD of Genesys – India & SAARC.

“Securing the UL VNO license is a significant milestone for Genesys in India, reinforcing our commitment to orchestrating and delivering superior and compliant customer experience (CX). This achievement enhances our leadership in AI-powered experience orchestration within India as we strive to fulfil the increasing demand for more integrated contact centre solutions, as well as cost-effective and innovative services. Customers can now benefit from more integrated and competitive solutions that streamline their sales process while enabling faster deployment of cloud services, both in India and globally,” said Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, VP and MD of Genesys – India & SAARC.

Mr. Krishna Baidya, Sr. Director, CX, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

“For cloud contact centre providers, obtaining the UL VNO license is an important step to operate effectively in India’s regulated telecommunications environment. This license enables providers to fully comply with domestic and international standards, enabling data residency and secure operations. In a compliance-driven region like India, having this license provides Genesys significant benefits, as the company can now offer seamless, locally hosted cloud solutions while ensuring secure data management and mitigating compliance risks. For customers, this may translate to faster, more secure cloud migrations, operational agility, and the ability to meet growing consumer demands for personalised and reliable customer experiences,” said Mr. Krishna Baidya, Sr. Director, CX, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Advancing innovation in the fields of AI and digital solutions, Genesys invested nearly $325 million into R&D in the Genesys Cloud platform over a 12-month period ending July 31, 2024, to support the continued high-velocity innovation for its customers. In India, the Genesys R&D centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore focus on developing advanced technologies such as speech analytics, AI, and cloud, with Chennai being the third-largest R&D centre globally and a key driver of innovation for the company’s product portfolio. Genesys Cloud continued to see strong growth in the APAC region in the first half of its fiscal year 2025, surpassing 1,350 customers, and India remains a key focus region with its workforce growing to over 700 employees, a 10x increase over the past decade.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 188