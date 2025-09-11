Genesys Announces Strong Q2 FY 2026 Performance and Drives Agentic AI for the Experience Economy at Xperience 2025

- Advertisement -

Genesys® kicked off Xperience 2025, the premier customer experience (CX) event of the year, by showcasing agentic AI innovations that are redefining the future of CX and enabling organisations to deliver more meaningful engagement and lasting loyalty. The momentum behind Genesys was further underscored by the company’s second quarter fiscal year 2026 (May 1–July 31, 2025) results: Genesys Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached nearly $2.2 billion, growing nearly 35% year-over-year. Genesys Cloud AI ARR exceeded $250 million, growing nearly 2X the pace of Genesys Cloud ARR during the quarter. Meanwhile, the number of Genesys Cloud customers using at least one Genesys Cloud AI capability exceeded 55% during the period, as organisations worldwide accelerate their orchestration strategies with more intelligent, AI-powered capabilities.

The Genesys Cloud™ platform continued to drive strong customer adoption; net revenue retention (NRR) exceeded 120% on average over the last four quarters. Genesys secured two eight-figure annual contract value (ACV) deals in the quarter, one with a top 10 global bank resulting in the second-largest deal in Genesys Cloud history and representing a total contract value (TCV) of more than $45 million. Wins in the quarter also included a high-seven-figure ACV deal with a Fortune 20 financial services firm, similarly exceeding $45 million in TCV.

“The pace of change in business is undeniable, but what inspires me is how our customers are embracing it,” said Mr. Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. “They see Genesys as the partner that can unify every experience across the enterprise, turning complexity into clarity which is reinforced by our continued momentum.”

Bates continued, “Our vision has always been to bring every end-to-end experience together in a deeply personalised, empathetic way. The innovations we’re announcing today show how we’re making that a reality to help organisations move with confidence into the future. This is how Genesys is turning vision into impact and preparing organisations for the era of agentic AI experience orchestration.”

Ushering in the Future of Agentic Universal Orchestration

Genesys Cloud continues to usher in the future of agentic-powered orchestration through advanced AI capabilities that customers are utilising to transform customer and employee experiences. During the quarter:

Virtual self-service conversations on the platform grew more than 120% year-over-year, reaching 623 million during the quarter, as consumers increasingly engaged with self-service options for efficient, personalised experiences.

Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot generated over 17 million automated summaries in July 2025, a nearly 6X increase year-over-year.

Genesys Cloud AI is helping organisations deliver even more personalised, empathetic experiences, with knowledge article queries across Genesys Cloud Copilot, Virtual Agents and Knowledge Workbench surging from more than 250 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to 1.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, representing a more than 4X increase year-over-year.

Since its launch in March 2025, Genesys Cloud Virtual Supervisor has been adopted by more than 120 organisations to boost supervisor efficiency in evaluating agents, leveraging AI to automatically score interactions with an average accuracy of 94%, all in supervisors’ native languages.

New innovations announced at Xperience will enable organisations to orchestrate experiences more intelligently and unlock new levels of operational efficiency, while turning every interaction into an opportunity to build trust, deepen connections and accelerate growth.

Expanding the Genesys Cloud platform’s conversational, generative and predictive AI, Genesys unveiled advanced agentic AI agents for Genesys Cloud to help organisations orchestrate customer and employee experiences across enterprise platforms and teams. These new capabilities will enhance Genesys Cloud Copilots and Virtual Agents with greater autonomy, contextual awareness and built-in support for Agent-to-Agent Collaboration (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Genesys also announced new capabilities for Genesys Cloud Work Automation and introduced Genesys Cloud Associatedesigned to bridge the divide between the front and back office. With end-to-end case management and expanded tools for employees beyond the contact centre, this launch equips organisations for agentic-powered operations where AI autonomously coordinates tasks across departments, automates workflows and partners with employees to help drive efficiency and customer loyalty.

Genesys Expands Strategic Partnership with ServiceNow

Today at Xperience 2025, Genesys announced an expanded strategic partnership with ServiceNow®. Together, they will deliver new Agent2Agent (A2A) orchestration, enabling customers to self-serve across the enterprise by making it possible for AI agents to autonomously collaborate on interactions and tasks, fuelling greater operational efficiency and consumer loyalty.

Genesys Customers Take Centre Stage

Honouring customers showcasing the impact of experience orchestration, Genesys announced the winners of its Orchestrators Innovation Awards. This year’s winners include Aterian, Computacentre, emtelco, ENGIE, Harambee, IONOS and Lighthouse Works. Additionally, this year’s honourees included visionary leaders making exceptional contributions to their organisations’ customer and employee experiences.

Genesys customers continue to redefine engagement, driving transformation from the inside out, and setting new standards for their industries. Enabling them to further push the boundaries of what is possible, Genesys unveiled the Genesys Orchestrators™ program — a transformative new program designed to empower customer experience professionals with the knowledge, resources, community and credentials they need to accelerate the future of CX through AI.

