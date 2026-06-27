Genesys and Dun & Bradstreet Study Reveals 72% of BFSI Leaders Face Rising Demand for Instant Resolution

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Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, released findings from a new study conducted in partnership with Dun & Bradstreet examining the trends in customer experience across India’s Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. The report, unveiled at the Partner Awards Summit 2026 at BKC, Mumbai, reveals a significant gap between the pace of rising customer expectations and the operational readiness of BFSI organisations to meet them.

Based on a survey of more than 100 senior leaders across India’s banking, insurance, NBFC, fintech and wealth management sectors, the study finds that BFSI is no longer competing against industry peers alone. It is being benchmarked against the best digital experiences customers encounter across any sector. Yet while 41% of BFSI organisations report CX is now a board-level priority and 66% are investing in AI-assisted agent productivity, critical gaps remain in the underlying infrastructure required to translate faster interactions into genuine resolution outcomes.

Key findings from the study include:

BFSI leaders say customer expectations have shifted to real-time

72% of BFSI leaders say customers expect instant resolution — queries resolved in minutes, not hours or days.

60% report that transparency expectations have risen significantly, with customers demanding visibility into processes and fees.

52% say customers expect proactive engagement, wanting to hear from BFSI providers before they have to ask.

AI adoption is accelerating but governance readiness is lagging

66% of BFSI leaders cite AI-assisted agent productivity as their top CX priority for the next 12–18 months.

Just 8% of BFSI leaders say their organisations have scaled AI deployment with governance and KPIs in place; 31 percent are still at the pilot stage.

Only 36% of BFSI leaders say their organisations are actively redesigning workflows for faster resolution, exposing a gap between customer expectations and operational readiness.

69% of BFSI leaders cite data quality and fragmentation as the leading modernisation barrier, followed by legacy core system and CRM integration challenges (53%).

51% of BFSI leaders identify regulatory and data privacy constraints, including DPDP, RBI, and IRDAI, as a top barrier to CX modernisation.

74% of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) leaders identify data fragmentation as their primary barrier — the highest of any sector, making personalisation and proactivity difficult to deliver at scale.

CX has earned boardroom attention and is a key revenue driver

41% of BFSI leaders have seen CX elevated to a board-level priority.

38% see CX as a key revenue growth engine; another 38% view it as a trust and differentiation lever.

Orchestrating cross-channel, AI and human experiences is the future

73% of BFSI leaders identify WhatsApp and messaging platforms as the fastest-growing CX channel over the next three years, followed by mobile app interactions (69%).

32% believe proactive, predictive service will be the defining differentiator for Indian BFSI CX leaders over the next 2–3 years.

90% of FinTech leaders identify mobile app interactions as the fastest-growing channel — the highest sector figure in the survey.

Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys

“The findings highlight a clear gap between consumer expectations for instant resolution and how BFSI organizations in India are redesigning workflows. At Genesys, we believe the next competitive frontier in BFSI will not be won by technology alone; it will be defined by organisations that can unify people, data, AI and channels into a single experience orchestration model that delivers both operational efficiency and customer loyalty at scale,” said Mr. Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys.

Mr. Govind Joshi, Chief Operating Officer, Dun & Bradstreet India

“As India’s BFSI sector enters a decisive phase, this research provides leaders with the data-backed clarity they need to act with confidence. Our findings highlight a critical disconnect between boardroom ambition and operational reality. While BFSI leaders have successfully elevated customer experience to a strategic priority, many are hitting a wall at the execution level. The challenge is no longer about the desire to modernise, but the ability to overcome the structural complexities of fragmented data and legacy integration. For an industry built on trust, the next competitive frontier will be defined by those who can bridge this gap by transforming siloed information into a unified engine for the real-time, proactive service that today’s digital-first customers demand,” said Mr. Govind Joshi, Chief Operating Officer, Dun & Bradstreet India.

Mr. Naved Hussain, Head of IT & Business Solutions Group at Tyger Capital

“The findings of this report reflect the reality of the Indian BFSI landscape, that is, speed and trust are now non-negotiable. While the industry faces significant hurdles with data quality and legacy integration, Tyger Capital has moved from fragmented touchpoints to a unified, responsive model that allows us to deliver the instant resolution our customers expect. For us, this isn’t just about technology; it’s about having the operational clarity to deliver on our brand promise,” said Mr. Naved Hussain, Head of IT & Business Solutions Group at Tyger Capital.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Genesys

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