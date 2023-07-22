Generative AI: Will India play catch-up/create history

- Advertisement - -

By Sanjay Sehgal, Chairman & CEO at MSys Technologies

MSys Group is a company with global prominence and bases in USA, India, and Vietnam. A section of the group MSys Technologies is one of the most consistent and trusted companies for its product engineering services, and digital transformation projects. Sanjay as the forerunner of the company carries the vision to deliver the best in IT services, AI, and automation software.

While we constantly see a new Generative AI startups flourish by the minute, the dynamic changes in the overall industry are still to push & propel the adoption curve of AI in India. Here are some thoughts about the Indian story of Generative AI.

Generative AI is still a level playing field as a lot of solution-based technology is to be discovered while we overcome big data management challenges.

India has always been at par with global tech development stages and our workforce strives to be one of the most cost-efficient in the world. This phase puts everything to the test as there are several big Generative AI opportunities that can propel even the smallest companies to a global scale.

Funding winter problems: Indian startups experienced a 36% decline in funding in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. These challenges may continue to hamper the growth of Generative AI startups in India as they are heavily capital-intensive business propositions.

