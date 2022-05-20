GeIL Launches the Active Cooling DDR5 Memory Equipped with Innovative RGB Dual Fans

- Advertisement -

GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd launched its EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory kits providing high-frequency modules ranging from 4800MHz to 6600MHz and available in large kit capacities of 32GB to 64GB. The unique heat spreader design features active cooling and fascinating RGB lighting effects and is available in titanium gray or glacier white color themes.

GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory offers unparalleled memory performance and stability to meet the intensive demand of hardcore gamers and overclockers across Intel’s latest platforms. GeIL has crafted a break-through cooling solution for EVO V modules that integrates a stunning RGB light bar and two micro cooling fans into a single molded aluminum heat shield. Most importantly, the physical height of the heat spreader allows it to be compatible with most CPU coolers on the market without any mechanical interference. The heat spreader comes in two color options, titanium gray and glacier white, perfectly matching the most popular color themes of high-end motherboards and desktop PC components. Two cooling fans are located in the heatshield’s upper right and left corners and provide extra airflow to keep the modules operating in an ideal thermal range. The dual-fan cooling heatshield can provide approximately 45% more thermal dissipation than traditional.

“Gamers and Computer enthusiasts have expected more from GeIL to improve their gaming experience, and our answer is the EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory,” said Mr. Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory. “The EVO V has established a new standard in heatshield design as we have created an active dual-fan “FANtastic” cooling system to keep EVO V within an ideal thermal range. The RGB illumination and fans are part of a one-piece heat spreader design that enhances overclocking performance and builds an eye-catching system.” She added.

The exceptional architecture of the DDR5 memory is based on locked/unlocked PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit), which can provide threshold protection, synchronized voltage monitoring, smart voltage control, and power management to achieve a more comprehensive voltage control under normal and overclocked conditions. Additionally, the on-chip ECC function enables active error correction to improve data integrity and enhance memory performance and stability. The GeIL EVO V supports the latest Intel® XMP 3.0 profiles for precision and stability to auto overclocking, giving users more accessible access to customize and tweaking memory performance. Each module uses strictly sorted ICs and memory chips to offer excellent signal integrity and system performance reliability.

Backed by the limited lifetime warranty, the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB Hardcore Gaming Memory will be available in July in major retailers worldwide with speeds from 4800MHz to 6600MHz at 1.10 to 1.35V and capacities from 32GB to 64GB.

