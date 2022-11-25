Gear up for the season’s biggest, Black Friday Sale with Vijay Sales at its retail stores

- Advertisement - -

The biggest shopping festival from the US has made its way to India and Vijay Sales is here to make the most of it. Vijay Sales, India’s leading consumer retail company, goes live with its massive Black Friday Sale at all its physical stores and website . Consumers can avail interesting deals & offers on a wide range of Smartphones, Home Appliances, Laptops, Smart watches, Sound Systems and much more from their favourite electronics brands. Apple lovers can get their hands on the MacBook Air with M1 Chip at just 79,900 & iPhones range starting at just Rs. 56,900 including instant cashback offers from HDFC Bank.

The sale features irresistible deals on the winter essentials. Get a wide range of Microwaves & OTGs starting at just Rs. 4,499. Geysers & Water Heaters start at just Rs. 2,999. Get your daily dose of caffeine with Coffee Makers starting at just Rs. 1,377 and stay in shape while beating the cravings with Air Fryers starting at Rs 7,499.

Customers can also avail a series of offers on products including Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Men’s Grooming Gadgets, Bluetooth Neckbands, Cooking Essentials, Mixers, Juicers and much more. Customers can get hold of the most popular smartphones range starting at just Rs. 8,999, Top 5G

Mobile phones at Rs. 15,999, some of the latest launches by leading Smartphone brands starting at Rs. 9,949.

Stellar discounts can be availed on entry-level laptops with prices starting from Rs. 24,990, the premium & convertible ones starting from Rs. 36,990, gaming laptops starting from Rs. 53,690 and Tablets starting from Rs. 9,499.

