Gear Up for the Kingston Technology exciting New Year Sale

Kingston Technology is thrilled to kick off the New Year with an exhilarating promotion that promises Indian consumers a chance to win fantastic prizes. The “Kingston New Year Sale” is set to run from January 22 to March 8, covering seven weeks of exclusive offers and surprises.

During this promotional period, customers who purchase any Kingston products can register for a unique opportunity to win incredible prizes, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, cutting-edge Redmi TVs, Panasonic Solo Microwave Ovens, and weekly E-Vouchers worth ₹1,000.

The Kingston New Year Sale strategically aligns with the beginning of the year wherein a lot of consumers will be planning to upgrade their PC/laptop solutions. The theme, “Kingston New Year Offer,” reflects the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences and strengthening its market presence.

Customers can participate in the lucky draw by purchasing Kingston products and registering at the dedicated landing page: https://kingston-event.com/india/Q1promo. Kingston encourages all interested participants to visit the promotion’s landing page for further details and to register for the lucky draw. Stay tuned for a world of prizes waiting to be unwrapped with Kingston!

