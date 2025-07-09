Gear Up for MSI’s Prime Day Steals & Final Back-to-school Offers

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator and business laptops, is offering exciting deals this July for students and tech enthusiasts. With exclusive deals available both online and offline, MSI aims to help consumers upgrade their devices with powerful and performance-driven solutions tailored to meet today’s academic and professional needs.

As part of the most awaited Amazon Prime Day sale running from 12th to 14th July, MSI is offering exciting discounts on a wide range of its best-selling laptops and handheld device. The offers include models for gaming, content creation and everyday use, giving the users the chance to choose from the best. These limited-time deals make it the perfect opportunity to upgrade to MSI’s latest technology at exceptional prices.

Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI

Speaking on the exciting offers, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, “July is the perfect time to upgrade your tech setup whether you are heading back to the campus or boosting your work-from-home gear. With Prime Day deals and our extended Back to school sale, we want to ensure that every customer finds the right MSI laptop with value-packed benefits. From extended warranties to high-performance bundles, we are offering our users a complete package to start the academic and professional season strong.”

In addition to the online offers, MSI’s Back to School campaign will continue across physical retail channels including Croma, MSI brand stores and authorized resellers until 31st July 2025. This includes exclusive bundle offers, a 1-year warranty extension at unbeatable prices up to INR 6,999/- and a $30 Steam Wallet offer on MSI Claw. MSI, in partnership with Croma, is also offering special in-store deals on models like Cyborg 15, Thin 15 and Prestige 16.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

