Gear up for a fresh start this academic season with MSI’s Back-to-School Sale

- Advertisement -

A new academic season presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech in style. Whether you’re focused on academics, creating content, streaming your favourite shows, or enjoying immersive gaming sessions, MSI’s Back-to-School Sale is designed to meet your lifestyle needs. Commencing on 11th April and going on till 31st May 2025, the sale features exclusive offers on high-performance laptops and gaming handheld to keep pace with all the student ambitions. Customers can also benefit from a complimentary 1-year warranty extension and flexible No Cost EMI options. These offers are available all sales channels, including MSI brand stores, authorized resellers, e-tailers, and retail outlets, ensuring convenience and choice.

The following options are available with exciting features and offers of the MSI back to school sales:

MSI Crosshair Series

Ideal for students who value both performance and aesthetics, the Crosshair Series is designed to support productivity during the day and immersive gaming after hours. With its striking design and powerful specifications, it offers the perfect balance between academic efficiency and entertainment.

MSI Katana Series

The Katana Series strikes the perfect balance between everyday efficiency and gaming prowess. Designed with precision, it supports students through demanding coursework and immersive play, all in one powerful package.

MSI Claw Series

The Claw Series by MSI redefines portable gaming for students on the move. With its sleek handheld design, powerful internals, and intuitive controls, it’s the perfect device to unwind between classes or power through gaming sessions on the go. Blending performance with convenience, the Claw Series brings console-level experiences to your backpack.

MSI Prestige Series

The Prestige Series is designed for ambitious students and aspiring creators who seek a perfect blend of sophistication and performance. With its sleek, lightweight design and powerful capabilities, it’s built to handle everything from intensive coursework to creative projects with ease. Whether you’re presenting in class or working from a café, the Prestige Series ensures you stay productive and inspired!

MSI Stealth Series

Lightweight, powerful, and effortlessly cool, the MSI Stealth Series is made for students who demand more from their tech. With its refined design and elite performance, it’s your all-in-one device for academic excellence and immersive entertainment.

MSI Cyborg Series

Futuristic in design and fierce in performance, the MSI Cyborg Series is built for students who love to stand out. Equipped with aesthetic elements, cutting-edge hardware and a bold aesthetic, it’s perfect for powering through assignments by day and epic gaming battles by night.

Model Key Specifications Promotion Price Crosshair 16 HX D14VFKG NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX/16GB/1TB INR 134,990/- Katana 15 B13VFK NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/16GB/1TB/512GB INR 119,990/- Katana A15 AI B8VE NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/AMD RYZEN™ 7/16GB/512GB INR 91,990/- Katana A17 AI B8VG NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/AMD RYZEN™ 9/16GB/1TB INR 99,990/- Katana A17 AI B8VG NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/AMD RYZEN™ 9/16GB/1TB INR 143,990/- Claw A1M Intel® Arc/Core Ultra 7/16GB/512GB INR 46,990/- Claw A1M Intel® Arc/Core Ultra 7/16GB/1TB INR 49,990/- Claw A1M Intel® Arc/Core Ultra 5/16GB/512GB INR 39,990/- Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058IN Intel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/ 16GB/512GB INR 84,990/- Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054IN Intel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 16GB/512GB INR 109,990/- Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG Intel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 16GB/ 1TB INR 89,990/- Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 32GB /1TB INR 159,990/- Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VFG NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/32GB/1TB INR 179,990/- Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGG NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070/Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/32GB/2TB INR 204,280/- Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG NVIDIA GeForce RTX4060/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/32GB/1TB INR 201,991/- Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG A1VGG-295IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB/ 2TB INR 249,990/- Stealth 18 AI Studio A1VIG-022IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB / 2 TB INR 339,990/- Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGG-057IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB / 2 TB INR 203,990/- Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-054IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TB INR 201,990/- Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/16GB/1TB INR 99,990/- Cyborg 15 AI A1VF NVIDIA GeForce RTX4060/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/16GB/1TB INR 95,161/- Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GB INR 102,990/- Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 16GB / 512GB INR 99,990/- Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GB INR 74,990/- Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1049IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / Intel® Core™ i5 / 16GB / 512GB INR 63,990/- Cyborg 14 A13VE-201IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GB INR 89,990/- Cyborg 15 AI A1VE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 16GB/1TB INR 99,990/- Cyborg 15 AI A1VE NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/ 16GB/1TB INR 89,990/-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 222