Gear up for a fresh start this academic season with MSI’s Back-to-School Sale

A new academic season presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech in style. Whether you’re focused on academics, creating content, streaming your favourite shows, or enjoying immersive gaming sessions, MSI’s Back-to-School Sale is designed to meet your lifestyle needs. Commencing on 11th April and going on till 31st May 2025, the sale features exclusive offers on high-performance laptops and gaming handheld to keep pace with all the student ambitions. Customers can also benefit from a complimentary 1-year warranty extension and flexible No Cost EMI options. These offers are available all sales channels, including MSI brand stores, authorized resellers, e-tailers, and retail outlets, ensuring convenience and choice.

The following options are available with exciting features and offers of the MSI back to school sales:

MSI Crosshair Series

Ideal for students who value both performance and aesthetics, the Crosshair Series is designed to support productivity during the day and immersive gaming after hours. With its striking design and powerful specifications, it offers the perfect balance between academic efficiency and entertainment.

MSI Katana Series

The Katana Series strikes the perfect balance between everyday efficiency and gaming prowess. Designed with precision, it supports students through demanding coursework and immersive play, all in one powerful package.

MSI Claw Series

The Claw Series by MSI redefines portable gaming for students on the move. With its sleek handheld design, powerful internals, and intuitive controls, it’s the perfect device to unwind between classes or power through gaming sessions on the go. Blending performance with convenience, the Claw Series brings console-level experiences to your backpack.

MSI Prestige Series

The Prestige Series is designed for ambitious students and aspiring creators who seek a perfect blend of sophistication and performance. With its sleek, lightweight design and powerful capabilities, it’s built to handle everything from intensive coursework to creative projects with ease. Whether you’re presenting in class or working from a café, the Prestige Series ensures you stay productive and inspired!

MSI Stealth Series

Lightweight, powerful, and effortlessly cool, the MSI Stealth Series is made for students who demand more from their tech. With its refined design and elite performance, it’s your all-in-one device for academic excellence and immersive entertainment.

MSI Cyborg Series

Futuristic in design and fierce in performance, the MSI Cyborg Series is built for students who love to stand out. Equipped with aesthetic elements, cutting-edge hardware and a bold aesthetic, it’s perfect for powering through assignments by day and epic gaming battles by night.

ModelKey SpecificationsPromotion Price
Crosshair 16 HX D14VFKGNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX/16GB/1TBINR 134,990/-
Katana 15 B13VFKNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/16GB/1TB/512GBINR 119,990/-
Katana A15 AI B8VENVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/AMD RYZEN™ 7/16GB/512GBINR 91,990/-
Katana A17 AI B8VGNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/AMD RYZEN™ 9/16GB/1TBINR 99,990/-
Katana A17 AI B8VGNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/AMD RYZEN™ 9/16GB/1TBINR 143,990/-
Claw A1MIntel® Arc/Core Ultra 7/16GB/512GBINR 46,990/-
Claw A1MIntel® Arc/Core Ultra 7/16GB/1TBINR 49,990/-
Claw A1MIntel® Arc/Core Ultra 5/16GB/512GBINR 39,990/-
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG-058INIntel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/ 16GB/512GBINR 84,990/-
Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG-054INIntel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 16GB/512GBINR 109,990/-
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MGIntel® Arc/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 16GB/ 1TBINR 89,990/-
Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFGNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 32GB /1TBINR 159,990/-
Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VFGNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/32GB/1TBINR 179,990/-
Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGGNVIDIA GeForce RTX4070/Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/32GB/2TBINR 204,280/-
Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGGNVIDIA GeForce RTX4060/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/32GB/1TBINR 201,991/-
Stealth 16 Mercedes AMG A1VGG-295INNVIDIA GeForce RTX4070/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB/ 2TBINR 249,990/-
Stealth 18 AI Studio A1VIG-022INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB / 2 TBINR 339,990/-
Stealth 16 AI Studio A1VGG-057INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 / 32GB / 2 TBINR 203,990/-
Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-054INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 32GB / 1TBINR 201,990/-
Cyborg 15 AI A1VEKNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050/Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/16GB/1TBINR 99,990/-
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFNVIDIA GeForce RTX4060/ Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/16GB/1TBINR 95,161/-
Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GBINR 102,990/-
Cyborg 15 AI A1VEK-096INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 / 16GB / 512GBINR 99,990/-
Cyborg 15 A13VFK-1079INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GBINR 74,990/-
Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1049INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / Intel® Core™ i5 / 16GB / 512GBINR 63,990/-
Cyborg 14 A13VE-201INNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / / Intel® Core™ i7 / 16GB / 512GBINR 89,990/-
Cyborg 15 AI A1VENVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/ 16GB/1TBINR 99,990/-
Cyborg 15 AI A1VENVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5/ 16GB/1TBINR 89,990/-

