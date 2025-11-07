Gartner Survey Finds Regular AI System Assessments Triple the Likelihood of High GenAI Value

- Advertisement -

Organizations that perform regular audits and assessments of AI system performance and compliance are over three times more likely to achieve high GenAI value than organizations that do not, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

The survey was conducted May through June 2025 among 360 respondents from organizations with at least 250 full-time employees across all industries (except IT software) in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific.

Mr. Kjell Carlsson, VP Analyst at Gartner

“AI governance really is a case of doing well by doing good, but it depends on the specific governance practice. Some just help reduce risk and support legal compliance, while others also boost the value delivered by GenAI initiatives,” said Mr. Kjell Carlsson, VP Analyst at Gartner.

Organizations that conduct assessments, provide tailored guidance, develop AI-specific usage policies, implement governance features, and expand GenAI rollouts safely are multiple times more likely to report higher levels of GenAI business value. (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Likelihood of Achieving High GenAI Value by Governance Practice (Odds Ratios)

Source: Gartner (November 2025)

Gartner recommends that organizations focus on five types of governance practices to boost GenAI business value:

Conduct regular assessments of AI systems: Leaders should implement assessment and monitoring processes, and deploy AI governance platforms to streamline assessment, auditing, and remediation.

Provide customized guidance and training for AI users: Leaders must provide targeted training to boost the success of GenAI initiatives. Organizations that offer persona and role-based guidance are two times more likely to report higher levels of value, while those that provide GenAI ethics training are 1.7 times more likely.

Implement AI-specific usage policies: Leaders should implement AI policies that both encourage responsible usage and mitigate the major areas of risk.

Invest in governance features and products: Leaders must advocate for additional investment in governance capabilities for their AI tools and systems. Organizations that invest in third-party AI governance products are 1.9 times more likely to report the highest levels of value.

Safely expand rollouts of GenAI: Limiting GenAI to low-risk and trusted users is a common, necessary practice, but organizations that can expand their deployments of GenAI beyond these users are 3.3 times more likely to report higher levels of GenAI value.

