Sunday, February 15, 2026
Gartner Says Worldwide Sovereign Cloud IaaS Spending Will Total $80 Billion in 2026

By NCN News Network
Worldwide sovereign cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) spending is forecast to total $80 billion in 2026, a 35.6% increase from 2025, according to Gartner, Inc. a business and technology insights company.

Mr. Rene Buest, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner
Mr. Rene Buest, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner

“As geopolitical tensions rise, organizations outside the U.S. and China are investing more in sovereign cloud IaaS to gain digital and technological independence,” said Mr. Rene Buest, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. “The goal is to keep wealth generation within their own borders to strengthen the local economy.”

“Governments will remain the main buyers to meet digital sovereignty needs, followed by regulated industries and critical infrastructure organizations, such as energy and utilities and telecommunications,” said Buest.

Regionally, Middle East and Africa (89%), Mature Asia/Pacific (87%) and Europe (83%) are projected to record the highest growth in sovereign cloud IaaS spending in 2026. While China and North America are forecast to be No 1 and No 2. in spending in 2026 at $47 billion and $16 billion respectively, growth for both will be in the 20 percent range. Europe is forecast to surpass North America in sovereign cloud IaaS spending in 2027 (see Table 1).

Table 1: Sovereign Cloud IaaS Spending by Region, 2025-2027 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Geography202520262027
China (Region)37,53947,37958,544
North America12,66716,39421,127
Europe6,86812,58723,118
Mature Asia/Pacific8511,5933,155
Japan Region5199321,816
Emerging Asia/Pacific4307551,326
Latin America278506946
Middle East and North Africa132250515
Sub-Saharan Africa163161
Total59,30080,427110,609
Source: Gartner (February 2026)

Geopatriation to Provoke Cloud Provider Shift

Geopatriation is becoming a reality. Gartner estimates that due to an increased desire for geopatriation projects, sovereign cloud IaaS spending will shift 20% of current workloads from global to local cloud providers. In addition, 80% of the sovereign cloud IaaS spend will come from net new digital solutions or legacy workloads waiting to be migrated to a cloud environment.

Hyperscalers face mounting pressure as local cloud providers gain share and governments demand greater platform regionalization to meet regulatory and national security requirements. “To compete for local customers’ cloud business, large cloud providers must seriously acknowledge the sovereignty concerns and requirements per country, and act accordingly. Solely treating digital sovereignty as a pure security, regulatory and compliance topic is not enough,” said Buest.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gartner

