Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% in 2024

By NCN News Network
Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21% from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. NVIDIA climbed to the No. 1 position, overtaking Samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time.

Mr. Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner
“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4% in memory revenue,” said Mr. Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner. “NVIDIA moved to the No. 1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the primary choice for AI workloads in data centers.

“Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot, driven by gains in both DRAM and flash memory as prices rebounded sharply in response to an imbalance in supply and demand,” said Gupta.” Intel’s revenue grew 0.8% in 2024 as competitive threats gained momentum across all its major product lines and it was unable to take advantage of the robust increase in demand for AI processing.”

Gartner Data Snapshot: Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2023-2024 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

    2024 Rank    2023 Rank      Vendor    2024 Revenue    2024 Market Share (%)    2023 Revenue    2024-2023 Growth (%)
13NVIDIA76,69211.734,846120.1
22Samsung Electronics65,69710.040,86860.8
31Intel49,8047.649,4270.8
46SK hynix44,1866.723,07791.5
54Qualcomm32,9765.029,22912.8
65Broadcom27,8014.225,6138.5
712Micron Technology27,6194.216,15371.0
87AMD24,1273.722,3078.2
98Apple20,5103.118,05213.6
1013MediaTek15,9342.413,45118.5
  Others (outside top 10)270,53641.2269,0310.6
  Total Market655,882100.0542,05421.0
Source: Gartner (April 2025)

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gartner

