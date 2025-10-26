Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 8.2% in Third Quarter of 2025

- Advertisement -

Worldwide PC shipments totaled more than 69 million units in the third quarter of 2025, an 8.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America’s growth was limited to 1.6% as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” said Mr. Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner. “Conversely, consumer demand remained subdued at the lower price points, impacted by persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds. Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behavior — delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers.”

“While the PC market remains driven by the Windows 10 EOS deadline, fueling immediate refresh cycles, the industry is also pivoting toward AI PCs with integrated NPUs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities. Gartner estimates that the AI PC segment will reach 31% in share of shipments in 2025, up from 15% in 2024, marking a significant shift in market priorities and innovation.”

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the third quarter of 2025 (see Table 1). Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 16.6% year-over-year. All top five vendors experienced growth in shipments in the third quarter.

Table 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Preliminary Top 5 Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q25 (Thousands of Units)

Company 3Q25 Shipments 3Q25 Market Share (%) 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share (%) 3Q25-3Q24 Growth (%) Lenovo 19,421 27.8 16,649 25.8 16.6 HP Inc. 15,002 21.5 13,561 21.0 10.6 Dell 10,166 14.5 9,919 15.4 2.5 Apple 6,203 8.9 5,605 8.7 10.7 ASUS 5,383 7.7 5,100 7.9 5.5 Others 13,740 19.7 13,777 21.3 -0.3 Total 69,914 100.0 64,611 100.0 8.2 Source: Gartner (October 2025)

