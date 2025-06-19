Gartner Predicts 75% of Analytics Content to Use GenAI for Enhanced Contextual Intelligence by 2027

- Advertisement -

Seventy-five percent of new analytics content will be contextualized for intelligent applications through generative AI (GenAI) by 2027, enabling composable connection between insights and actions, according to Gartner, Inc.

Ms. Georgia O’Callaghan, Director, Analyst at Gartner

“We’re moving from an era where analytic tools help business people make decisions, to a future where GenAI-powered analytics becomes perceptive and adaptive,” said Ms. Georgia O’Callaghan, Director, Analyst at Gartner. “This will enable dynamic and autonomous decisions that have the potential to transform enterprise and consumer software, business processes and models.”

A Gartner survey of 403 analytics or AI leaders, conducted between October and December 2024, revealed over 50% report their organizations use AI tools for automated insights and natural language queries (NLG) for analytics or AI development. Even with these capabilities, the static nature of current analytics often falls short of delivering in a truly dynamic and automated fashion.

Gartner predicts augmented analytics capabilities will evolve into autonomous analytics platforms by 2027, which will fully manage and execute 20% of business processes. The perceptive future of analytics will deliver benefits by being proactive, collaborative, connected, contextual and continuous (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: AI-Powered, Perceptive Analytics

Source: Gartner (June 2025)

“Perceptive analytics will use AI agents and other GenAI-fueled technologies to continuously monitor evolving conditions and perceive the target environment, such as market shifts, customer behavior changes or supply chain disruptions,” said O’Callaghan.

“Guidance and analysis can then be autonomously adjusted in response, creating a more resilient and responsive analytical infrastructure. As these capabilities emerge and be adopted by organizations, their potential to reshape business operations and drive growth will only continue to expand.”

Perceptive Analytics Overarching Risk

According to Gartner research, the overarching risk that applies to perceptive analytics is the over reliance on autonomous actions without sufficient validation, which could result in unintended negative consequences, reputational damage and regulatory scrutiny.

The risk of “agent drift” is a serious concern, where a system’s perceptions and actions gradually deviate from desired outcomes due to evolving data or unforeseen interactions. Guardian agents are emerging to deal with this inherent issue in AI systems, according to Gartner. These agents are specifically tasked with monitoring and enforcing policies and rules to ensure the systems operate within a set of guardrails.

“Building guardian agents will need to be a key focal point of new governance initiatives for data and analytics leaders, as agentic and perceptive analytics become the standard way of insight delivery across platforms,” said O’Callaghan.

