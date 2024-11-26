Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Total $723 Billion in 2025

- Advertisement -

Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to total $723.4 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc.

Mr. Sid Nag, Vice President Analyst at Gartner

“The use of AI technologies in IT and business operations is unabatedly accelerating the role of cloud computing in supporting business operations and outcomes,” said Mr. Sid Nag, Vice President Analyst at Gartner. “Cloud use cases continue to expand with increasing focus on distributed, hybrid, cloud-native, and multicloud environments supported by a cross-cloud framework, making the public cloud services market achieve a 21.5% growth in 2025.”

Gartner predicts that 90% of organizations will adopt a hybrid cloud approach through 2027, and the most urgent GenAI challenge necessary to address over the next year will be data synchronization across the hybrid cloud environment.

Overall, all segments of the cloud market are expected to record a double-digit growth rate in 2025 highlighting how I&O leaders are pressured to effectively integrate I&O into their GenAI strategies and prepare for running AI and GenAI infrastructure at the edge (see Table 1).

Table 1. Worldwide Public Cloud Services End-User Spending Forecast, 2024-2025 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2024 Spending 2024 Growth (%) 2025 Spending 2025 Growth (%) Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS) 171,565 19.1 208,644 21.6 Cloud Application Services (SaaS) 250,804 18.1 299,071 19.2 Cloud Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) 3,466 7.7 3,849 11.1 Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS) 169,818 21.3 211,856 24.8 Total Market 595,652 19.2 723,421 21.5

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (November 2024)

IaaS and PaaS Spending Dynamics

The growth of industry and vertical specific GenAI models which are curated, private and secure, and that require advanced training, inferencing and fine tuning, will continue to drive the growth of public cloud services spending globally.

In 2025, organizations will increasingly be attracted to the efficiencies of cloud infrastructure and platform services (CIPS) offerings. Gartner defines the CIPS market as a full-featured platform in which IaaS and PaaS capabilities are delivered as integrated cloud services.

“Organizations are choosing CIPS because workloads of today are complex, and organizations are seeking integrated platforms to simplify development, deployment and operations. Organizations deploying a multicoud adoption model, which is still recording growth, are also driving spend on CIPS,” said Nag.

Furthermore, cross cloud integration framework (CCIF) that makes multicloud a reality will be a key driver of the CIPS adoption model. For example, organizations will demand cross cloud federated GenAI capabilities to service advanced AI workloads and use cases.

Gartner expects end-user spending on CIPS will grow 24.2% in 2025 to reach $301 billion. In 2025, CIPS offerings are projected to account for 72% of IT spending on IaaS and PaaS, up from 70% in 2022.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gartner

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 126