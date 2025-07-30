Gartner Forecasts Worldwide End-User Spending on Information Security to Total $213 Billion in 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to reach $213 billion in 2025, up from $193 billion in 2024, according to Gartner, Inc. Spending is estimated to increase 12.5% in 2026 to total $240 billion.

In line with this global trend, end-user spending on information security in India is also expected to grow. In India, spending is projected to total $3.4 billion in 2026, an increase of 12.8% from 2025.

Mr. Ruggero Contu, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner

“Established security spending will continue as normal, but some organizations are being more cautious with any new security spending in this highly uncertain and challenging climate,” said Mr. Ruggero Contu, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. “However, higher defense budgets, rising threats, increasing regulatory pressure and better cybersecurity awareness – especially among small and medium-sized businesses – will keep cybersecurity spending strong in the medium to long term.”

Security software is the fastest growing segment because more companies continue to move from on-premises to cloud-based systems, which brings new security risks (see Figure 1). Cloud security posture management and cloud access security brokers are the main drivers in this segment.

In the forecast period, rising threats and the expanding use of AI and generative AI (GenAI) — by both internal users of AI and attackers — will remain key growth drivers.

Figure 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Information Security End-User Spending by Subsegment, Worldwide, 2024-2026 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Market 2024 2025 2026 Network Security 21,317 23,273 25,825 Security Services 77,130 83,812 92,780 Security Software 94,960 105,940 121,154 Total 193,408 213,025 239,759 Source: Gartner (July 2025)

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gartner

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 153